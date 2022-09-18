Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fausports.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to North Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University men's soccer dropped a 1-0 contest to North Florida in non-conference action on Tuesday night. A 74th minute header by UNF's Joaquin Acuna from just outside the six-yard box proved to be the difference on the night. The Ospreys managed just three shots on goal compared to one for the Owls. Neil Strauber made two saves in goal for FAU.
Miami football plummets barely staying in top 25
The Miami football team plummeted from 13th to 25th in both week four polls following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. Texas A&M passed Miami in the polls with the win over Miami. The Aggies are now 23rd in the Associated Press top 25 and 20th in the USA Today coaches poll.
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Airbnbs in Miami for Families
Do you need a vacation from your vacation? Drive a few hours down to Miami, Florida, relax on the pristine beaches, and book an Airbnb with a pool and view. If you’ve ever been to Disney World with your kids for a week-long “vacation,” you may need some time to unwind before heading home.
golfcoastmagazine.com
7 Must-Play Public Courses in Paradise
Florida’s Paradise Coast offers top public golf courses and tempting stay-&-play options. Plan your ultimate getaway in Naples this fall and winter seasons. As the destination with the most golf courses per capita in the country, Florida’s Paradise Coast offers a variety of places to play a round or two or three. Everyone from beginners to scratch golfers can make golf part of their visit here, and many come purely on playcations, golfing as many rounds and courses as possible.
travelexperta.com
Bimini from Miami: A Boat Trip Full of Adventure
Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!
6 Road Trips From Miami You Can Take on a Single Tank of Gas
Gas prices are down, so let’s hit the road before it gets too costly again. Consider those lower prices your sign to pack your weekend bag en route to somewhere new. From Key Largo to Sarasota, here are six roundtrips you can take from Miami on a single tank of gas.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible
MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture. Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled. Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance. By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
fsrmagazine.com
Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
Good News Network
Sea Turtle Boom ‘Astonished’ Volunteers in Florida With Best Nesting Season on Record
Turtle counting teams have recorded the biggest nesting season on the Southwest Florida beaches of Bonita, Vanderbilt, and Naples, as well as Marco and Keewaydin Islands. Green and Loggerhead sea turtles nest all over the beaches of Southwest Florida, and volunteers counting the nests have been left ‘astonished’ and ‘ecstatic,’ and the reptiles’ fecundity this year.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fi'lia, Hof's House of Sweets, and Vice Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes the reopening of Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel, the grand opening of Hof's House of Sweets in Fort Lauderdale, the second location of Spiked Rich ice cream in Doral, and the addition of Miami pop-up Vice Burger to the Lincoln Eatery. Know of...
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
28 Florida Veterans graduate from the Jamaican American-owned North-South Institute
The Jamaican American-owned North-South Institute (NSI) will present its 2022 graduating class of veterans from the Veteran Small Farm & Business Incubator Program, in a special ceremony on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33317. The veteran Small...
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
cavsconnect.com
Balancing Discipline and Fun: Officer Suarez Does it All
As school resource officer, Jandro Suarez’s role is to protect and serve the students and staff of Coral Gables Senior High; however, his tasks vary day-to-day. Each morning he directs traffic in the parking lot, ensuring the safety of those crossing the street. By noon, you can find him coasting the campus on his golf cart, herding tardy Cavaliers to class. And if at 2 p.m., Suarez is called to the scene of an offense, he is first to de-escalate the situation at hand. Balancing so many responsibilities, Officer Suarez has kept Gables in perfect harmony since 2020.
WSVN-TV
The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0