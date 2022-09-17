Read full article on original website
Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government- pkg- Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Rescue Mission has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Workforce Service and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for the right to hire Christian employees only. ”The fact that someone chooses not to believe in him, we respect their right.
Wyoming is potentially diversifying its mineral sector-pkg-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming has a history of being a mineral-rich state, and now it may be adding gold and copper to its roster. We spoke with an official of a new company attempting to invest in Wyoming. CK Gold Project officials just submitted a mining permit application to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) this week to mine for gold and copper.
Hispanics helping to make a better community-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting Hispanics who help improve the community. We spoke to a business owner helping Latinos get checked for cancer and more. Andrea Arenas knows the value of an opportunity. Born in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, Arenas came to the U.S. when she was six and got her worker’s permit in 2016 through DACA, starting her own business in 2020.
The city Compliance Department helps find solutions to nuisances -sotvosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Weeds, cracked sidewalks, and overgrowth. These are some of the annoyances tenants face when the surrounding areas aren’t maintained. So who’s responsible, and what are they responsible for? ”The first thing I would do is have a conversation with my property owner who would be the landlord. Let them know that you have concerns about the conditions and safety of the sidewalk. Really it's a public safety issue,” said Eric Fountain, Director of Compliance for the City of Cheyenne.
WYDOT opens up the Wyoming Travel Authorization program for the upcoming winter season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we begin feeling the first chills of fall, Mother Nature is letting us know winter is coming, and so is winter driving. As a way to prepare, WYDOT is letting folks know they are opening up the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program or W-TAP ahead of the 2022 -2023 winter season.
