Read full article on original website
Related
EKU Sports
Edwards Named ASUN Special Teams Player Of The Week
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU punter Jeremy Edwards was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. The honor marked the second Special Teams Player of the Week award for EKU this season and the first in Edwards' career. Edwards boasted a 47.7...
EKU Sports
Men's Golf Places 14th at Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. -- EKU men's golf placed 14th in the Grover Page Classic with rounds of 302-307-297 at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn. The team was highlighted by a T35th finish by freshman Justin Begley, who shot a three-round score of 73-75-72 for a total of 220. The Manchester, Ky. native has finished top-40 in all three tournaments the team has played so far, including a T15 placement at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invite.
EKU Sports
Fitzgerald, Lemery Push EKU Over Central Arkansas
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Colonels early offensive pressure was too much for Central Arkansas to overcome, leading EKU to a 3-2 conference win on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, the Colonels have now earned four points through two ASUN matches and move to 5-2-1...
NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock Speaks on Kentucky Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock held his fourth game-week press conference of the season on Tuesday, as his 1-2 Huskies prepare to make the trip south to take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. Here's everything that the fourth-year head coach had to say about the Cats: On Mark ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky notifies NCAA of violations for unperformed work
LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that wasn't performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in its report submitted on Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We obtained a letter to the NCAA from the University of Kentucky, self-reporting a violation of a bylaw. On the field, things couldn’t be going any better for the Cats who are unbeaten and all the way up to number 8 in the country. However, despite a limited release of information on Saturday, there are still nagging questions about the Cats’ star running back, Chris Rodriguez.
The Post and Courier
Wilkerson hasn’t given up on his dream
After some time away from competitive track, Summerville’s Braylon Wilkerson is once again chasing his Olympic dream. Wilkerson is a Summerville High School graduate (2015) who earned all-region and all-state track honors three straight years and was a member of the Green Wave Basketball team. His track career continued at Coastal Carolina University and Long Island University where he became a Big South, Sunbelt, and five-time Northeast Conference Champion across multiple sprint events and relays.
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas man wins $100K on lottery ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner. The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought […]
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
Pentatonix, Grammy award-winning acapella group, coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena. Pentatonix has announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting...
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a season changing cold front
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will sizzle for a few more days. That sticks around until we get a potent cold front in the area. We have a couple more days with Summer-like heat. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs you usually see in July. The general range for these highs will come in around 85 to 90 degrees. I think we have the best shot to hit 90 on Wednesday.
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
WTVQ
Missing Monticello woman found safe
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) Green has been located and is safe, according to KSP. Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday. Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was...
Comments / 0