Searcy, AR

hardingsports.com

Volleyball Downs Southern Arkansas Tuesday

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team stayed perfect in Great American Conference action Tuesday after defeating Southern Arkansas 3-1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14) at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. With the win, Lady Bisons extended their winning streak to 12 matches. Harding improves to 14-1 on the season and is...
SEARCY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers to take on Harding during prime time

ARKADELPHIA — The kickoff time for this Saturday’s top 10 football matchup between Ouachita Baptist University and Harding University at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia has been changed to 7 p.m. Both teams enter the game at 3-0. Ouachita is ranked No. 9 in this week’s American Football...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hardingsports.com

Two Rounds In, Harding Men's Golf Fourth in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – With a 2-over 286 in Round 1 and an even better 3-under 281 in the second round positioned the Harding men's golf team in fourth place of 18 teams with one round to go at the 24th Annual NSU Golf Classic. The tournament, played at Muskogee Golf Club, concludes Tuesday.
SEARCY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extremely hot again today

Tuesday morning is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, but with a sunny sky, it will quickly warm up. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by 10 AM, and then easily in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will have an eventual high temperature of 99° this afternoon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Depot Days scheduled for this weekend in Newport

The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival is coming this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 on historic Front Street in downtown Newport. Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival is a showcase of local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
NEWPORT, AR
WREG

Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
WYNNE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000

Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
HAZEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
WYNNE, AR

