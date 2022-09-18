Read full article on original website
Related
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Downs Southern Arkansas Tuesday
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team stayed perfect in Great American Conference action Tuesday after defeating Southern Arkansas 3-1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14) at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. With the win, Lady Bisons extended their winning streak to 12 matches. Harding improves to 14-1 on the season and is...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers to take on Harding during prime time
ARKADELPHIA — The kickoff time for this Saturday’s top 10 football matchup between Ouachita Baptist University and Harding University at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia has been changed to 7 p.m. Both teams enter the game at 3-0. Ouachita is ranked No. 9 in this week’s American Football...
hardingsports.com
Two Rounds In, Harding Men's Golf Fourth in Oklahoma
MUSKOGEE, Okla. – With a 2-over 286 in Round 1 and an even better 3-under 281 in the second round positioned the Harding men's golf team in fourth place of 18 teams with one round to go at the 24th Annual NSU Golf Classic. The tournament, played at Muskogee Golf Club, concludes Tuesday.
Watch: Arkansas AD Measures Hogs Against Rest of SEC at Little Rock Touchdown Club
Cam Little kicks shake through drive-thru, Yuracheck explains full athletic program approach
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer heat in Mid-September
It is hot today and will only get hotter this week with a big ridge of high pressure over Arkansas. Today, Little Rock will top out at 98° with a sunny sky. We could hit 100° by Wednesday. A little relief from this massive heat will come Thursday...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extremely hot again today
Tuesday morning is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, but with a sunny sky, it will quickly warm up. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by 10 AM, and then easily in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will have an eventual high temperature of 99° this afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Arkansas man pleads 'no contest,' faces 42 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — (Eds. note, the attached video is from December 2019.) An Arkansas man has pleaded "no contest" in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of John Mundell roughly 3 years ago. Police arrested Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision,...
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
The vast majority of celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights.
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KATV
Arkansas homeowners file complaints against pool company for abandoning jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by a pool company after paying thousands of dollars. Multiple homeowners called Seven On Your Side after they paid for pool liners that never were installed. One person paid $37,000 for a pool that was never installed.
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
whiterivernow.com
Depot Days scheduled for this weekend in Newport
The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival is coming this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 on historic Front Street in downtown Newport. Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival is a showcase of local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
Arkansas political figures respond to Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancer news
The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
Comments / 0