Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.

OYSTER BAY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO