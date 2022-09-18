ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge's Ragamuffin Parade is Back 10/1

On Saturday, October 1st, the Bay Ridge Ragamuffin Parade will march down 3rd Avenue! Families have missed two years of this parade due to Covid. So get your costumes ready Bay Ridge!
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Blue Bloods is Filming in Bay Ridge Today 9/21

Blue Bloods will be filming by St. Patrick's Church on 4th Avenue and 95th Street today (Wednesday September 21st). They also have signs on Shore Road 79th – 83rd Street as well. Community Board 10 shared this:. Yesterday afternoon, the put cones up one side of 95th Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat

A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Ridge, NY
Ridge, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham

SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
SHOREHAM, NY
Daily News

Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream

A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Andrew Gounardes Fooled Bay Ridge Again With Press Release Politics

Andrew Gounardes wrote a letter to the the NYC Department of Transportation in August about putting up signs to tell e-bike riders not to ride on the sidewalk. It's almost the end of September and no signs were put up in Bay Ridge. E-bike riders own the sidewalks in...
RIDGE, NY
Christopher Hoban
#Police#Xaverian#Hobans#Catholic#Olph
longisland.com

2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued

LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay

Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company's marine facility.
OYSTER BAY, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY

