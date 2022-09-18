Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Related
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge’s Ragamuffin Parade is Back 10/1
On Saturday, October 1st, the Bay Ridge Ragamuffin Parade will march down 3rd Avenue! Families have missed two years of this parade due to Covid. So get your costumes ready Bay Ridge!
queenoftheclick.com
Blue Bloods is Filming in Bay Ridge Today 9/21
Blue Bloods will be filming by St. Patrick’s Church on 4th Avenue and 95th Street today (Wednesday September 21st). They also have signs on Shore Road 79th – 83rd Street as well. Community Board 10 shared this:. Yesterday afternoon, the put cones up one side of 95th Street...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat
A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham
SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream
A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
Snapchat Threat Leads To Extra Police At Walt Whitman High School
Extra police officers are on site at a Long Island school after it received threats of violence via Snapchat. Suffolk County Police were notified of the threat directed at Walt Whitham High School in Huntington Station by South Huntington Schools Superintendent Vito D’Elia on Monday, Sept. 19. Police said...
queenoftheclick.com
Andrew Gounardes Fooled Bay Ridge Again With Press Release Politics
Andrew Gounardes wrote a letter to the the NYC Department of Transportation in August about putting up signs to tell e-bike riders not to ride on the sidewalk. It’s almost the end of September and no signs were put up in Bay Ridge. E-bike riders own the sidewalks in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
N.Y. bishop who was robbed during livestreamed service clashes with woman in latest church broadcast
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was removed from his church by police Sunday after video appeared to show him grabbing a woman and pushing her. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of...
NBC New York
Chilling Details Revealed in Killings of NYC Mom, Son and Niece as Fugitive Is Indicted
The 29-year-old fugitive nabbed in Maine in connection with the triple homicide of three family members in Queens over the summer -- a brutal case that involved bound hands, bloody tools and puncture wounds -- has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the case, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.
News 12
Baldwin family claims 4-year-old son left Brookside Elementary School by himself
A Baldwin family says their 4-year-old child was allowed to leave Brookside Elementary School by himself. Jean Lavelanet says he came to pick up his son, Lukas, on Sept. 12 but was told the boy was no longer there. "I was just scared somebody maybe could have taken him, he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued
LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
NBC New York
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
nypressnews.com
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
Comments / 0