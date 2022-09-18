Read full article on original website
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Tennis Announces Fall 2022 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team announced their fall 2022 schedule on Tuesday, featuring five neutral site tournaments. The Nittany Lions travel to kick off the fall schedule in Tulsa, Okla. at the ITA Men's All-American Championships beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1. They will continue their season in Charlottesville, Va. at the ITA Atlantic Regionals from Oct. 20-25.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men’s Soccer Set for Road Test at No. 8 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md.- Penn State men's soccer will travel to College Park, Md. for a tough road contest against No. 8 Maryland. The game will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network with a 7:00 p.m. kick off. GAME INFORMATION. at Maryland. Date: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 | Time:...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Athletics Ticket Office Expands Home Game Week Hours
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Athletics Ticket Office is expanding its operating hours for home game weeks beginning this week. The ticket office will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on home game weeks for the remainder of the season. In addition to in-person ticket office hours, Penn State's customer service line (1-800-NITTANY) will be operational Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
GoPSUsports.com
Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Brown played a major role in No. 14/15 Penn State's 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday. Brown, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week...
warblogle.com
Auburn Football Review: Penn State
The locker room was sullen but hopeful, Owen Pappoe is interviewed, Eku Leota is featured. Auburn grad (B.S. in C.S., 2004), loving husband, and fun dad that believes Auburn should and could go undefeated in every sport, every year. That's pretty much it.
State College
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game
Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
GoPSUsports.com
Brie Barraco Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) has been named Big Ten Field Hockey's Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. The honor is the first of the season for Penn State. Barraco helped carry Penn State to an important...
Centre Daily
Penn State’s James Franklin Explains Eli Manning Incognito Tryout
View the original article to see embedded media. Eli Manning went undercover in August at Penn State football’s tryouts for his latest episode of Eli’s Places on ESPN+, but James Franklin was hesitant at first. The Nittany Lions head coach was worried Manning’s stunt would interfere with the...
SEC Shorts: Penn St. Tries to Slip Charge for Murder of Auburn
The crew evaluates whether Gary Danielson would hold up in front of an SEC jury
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
therecord-online.com
An attempt to deter more student high-rises in State College raises larger debate about the future of downtown
STATE COLLEGE — In the past decade, a handful of 12-story luxury student housing high-rises have cropped up in downtown State College, dramatically changing the skyline of the small borough that’s home to massive Penn State University. For some residents and university alumni, the buildings are an unwelcome...
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Amish father, two sons killed in silo accident on Centre Co. farm
Potter Twp., Centre Co. (WJAC) — 2nd UPDATE (2:40 P.M.) Centre County coroner Scott Sayers has identified the three victims of Wednesday morning's fatal silo accident in Centre Hall. Sayers says three members of an Amish family were killed when they became trapped inside the silo. Authorities identified the...
Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits
(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek
Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
