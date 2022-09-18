ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Men's Tennis Announces Fall 2022 Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team announced their fall 2022 schedule on Tuesday, featuring five neutral site tournaments. The Nittany Lions travel to kick off the fall schedule in Tulsa, Okla. at the ITA Men's All-American Championships beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1. They will continue their season in Charlottesville, Va. at the ITA Atlantic Regionals from Oct. 20-25.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Men’s Soccer Set for Road Test at No. 8 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md.- Penn State men's soccer will travel to College Park, Md. for a tough road contest against No. 8 Maryland. The game will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network with a 7:00 p.m. kick off. GAME INFORMATION. at Maryland. Date: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 | Time:...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Athletics Ticket Office Expands Home Game Week Hours

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Athletics Ticket Office is expanding its operating hours for home game weeks beginning this week. The ticket office will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on home game weeks for the remainder of the season. In addition to in-person ticket office hours, Penn State's customer service line (1-800-NITTANY) will be operational Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Brown played a major role in No. 14/15 Penn State's 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday. Brown, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
warblogle.com

Auburn Football Review: Penn State

The locker room was sullen but hopeful, Owen Pappoe is interviewed, Eku Leota is featured. Auburn grad (B.S. in C.S., 2004), loving husband, and fun dad that believes Auburn should and could go undefeated in every sport, every year. That's pretty much it.
AUBURN, AL
State College

Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Brie Barraco Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) has been named Big Ten Field Hockey's Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. The honor is the first of the season for Penn State. Barraco helped carry Penn State to an important...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

Penn State’s James Franklin Explains Eli Manning Incognito Tryout

View the original article to see embedded media. Eli Manning went undercover in August at Penn State football’s tryouts for his latest episode of Eli’s Places on ESPN+, but James Franklin was hesitant at first. The Nittany Lions head coach was worried Manning’s stunt would interfere with the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA

