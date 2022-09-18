UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Athletics Ticket Office is expanding its operating hours for home game weeks beginning this week. The ticket office will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on home game weeks for the remainder of the season. In addition to in-person ticket office hours, Penn State's customer service line (1-800-NITTANY) will be operational Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO