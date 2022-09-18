Read full article on original website
Related
Report finds more veterans have committed suicide than the VA previously reported
A new study has found that the Department of Veterans Affairs report on military veterans’ deaths by suicide was previously underreported in several states.
WebMD
Veterans Suicides May Be Highly Undercounted, Study Says
Sept. 19, 2022 -- The suicide rate among U.S. military veterans may be twice what the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports because drug overdose deaths are undercounted and many veterans are not identified as such by coroners or family members, according to a new study. Researchers from America’s Warrior...
americanmilitarynews.com
Vet suicides grew to 24/day and VA likely undercounted, claims new study
A new study found that about 24 veterans committed suicide every day between 2014 and 2018, meaning more U.S. military vets died by suicide than the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) previously reported. According to America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP), a nonprofit group that partners with communities to prevent veteran suicide,...
VA says veteran suicides in 2020 dropped for second straight year
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs said on Monday that veteran suicide deaths in 2020 fell at the fastest rate in the past 14 years, showing the success of the VA's efforts to reduce troubled service members. The 2022 National Veterans Suicide Prevention Annual report said suicides...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More veterans die from suicide than VA reports, new study says
A study released Saturday by America’s Warrior Partnership found that suicide among American military veterans is 1.37 times greater than reported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2014 to 2018.
Hundreds of politicians, military personnel, and police are on the membership list of the extremist Oath Keepers group
The Oath Keepers' membership list contained more than 38,000 names, including 373 members of law enforcement and 81 people running for public office.
MilitaryTimes
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pearl Harbor sailor to be buried in Arlington National Cemeterymore than 80 years after death
A 21-year-old sailor will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a decades-long effort to identify remains pulled from Pearl Harbor, more than 80 years after he was killed in the attack that propelled the United States into World War II. Members of Herbert "Bert" Jacobson's family have waited all...
Florida taps first Black farmer for medical pot license
The owner of a Suwanee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical-marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a “written notice...
americanmilitarynews.com
Current, former military leaders call for Space National Guard, express frustration with lawmaker opposition
The United States Space Force was established nearly three years ago to maintain America’s “edge in space,” but current and former leaders in the National Guard believe lawmakers’ denial of a reserve group under the fledgling military branch is undermining that mission. Former National Guard Bureau...
protocol.com
A prison telco seized millions of customer funds. The FCC won’t let it happen again.
One of the largest prison technology providers in the country seized $121 million from users’ prepaid accounts, after deeming those accounts inactive. Now, not only is the company — Global Tel Link, or GTL — paying out $67 million in refunds and credits, but the Federal Communications Commission is proposing new and expansive guidelines to ensure it does not happen again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans Get Free Access to National Parks
U.S. military members and veterans can capitalize on this perk. National park and land entrance fees can be expensive. U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families can access these lands at no extra cost with a special pass. If you're an active-duty military member or a veteran, don't miss...
Navy Times
Military needs to do more to help naturalize noncitizens, report says
The military has faltered in providing timely, informative guidance to noncitizen troops about the naturalization process, a recent government watchdog report found. According to a Government Accountability Office report published Sept. 14, Department of Defense policy changes, poorly completed procedures and a lack of available information all contributed to a brief decline in service member naturalization applications.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Washington Examiner
Purple Heart war hero fights for benefits at home 12 years after IED blast abroad
A U.S. Marine who suffered two near-fatal brain injuries combating terrorists is in a new fight at home — trying to get a medical retirement from the military so he can receive full benefits. Bill Bee followed in a family tradition of fighting in every war since the American...
VA finds veterans suicides drop in past two years, but data may be lacking
The average number of veteran suicides per day in the United States has fallen to the lowest it’s been since 2006, according to new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data, but those figures might not paint the whole picture. The VA’s National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, released Monday,...
Biden declared the pandemic over, but unvaxxed Air Force pilots are still grounded
Despite President Biden's assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," unvaccinated Air Force pilots seeking religious accommodations to the vaccine mandate are still being prohibited from flying, despite those with medical exemptions being able to perform their usual duties. Biden said during an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes Sunday: "The...
'Take dangerous firearms off the streets': Summit County planning gun buyback event
Summit County is planning a gun buyback event to try to curb gun violence in the community. The details of the event, including the date, haven’t been set, but County Council on Aug. 29 passed a resolution creating the voluntary Summit County Gun Buyback and Safety Training Initiative. The...
In Guam, even the dead are dying: the US military is building on the graves of our ancestors
As I write this, the US Department of Defense is ramping up the militarization of my homeland – part of its $8bn scheme to relocate roughly 5,000 marines from Okinawa to Guam. In fact, ground has already been broken along the island’s beautiful northern coastline for a massive firing range complex. The complex – consisting of five live-fire training ranges and support facilities – is being built dangerously close to the island’s primary source of drinking water, the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer. Moreover, the complex is situated over several historically and culturally significant sites, including the remnants of ancient villages several thousands of years old, where our ancestors’ remains remain.
Comments / 1