Military

Veterans Suicides May Be Highly Undercounted, Study Says

Sept. 19, 2022 -- The suicide rate among U.S. military veterans may be twice what the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports because drug overdose deaths are undercounted and many veterans are not identified as such by coroners or family members, according to a new study. Researchers from America’s Warrior...
Vet suicides grew to 24/day and VA likely undercounted, claims new study

A new study found that about 24 veterans committed suicide every day between 2014 and 2018, meaning more U.S. military vets died by suicide than the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) previously reported. According to America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP), a nonprofit group that partners with communities to prevent veteran suicide,...
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
A prison telco seized millions of customer funds. The FCC won’t let it happen again.

One of the largest prison technology providers in the country seized $121 million from users’ prepaid accounts, after deeming those accounts inactive. Now, not only is the company — Global Tel Link, or GTL — paying out $67 million in refunds and credits, but the Federal Communications Commission is proposing new and expansive guidelines to ensure it does not happen again.
Military needs to do more to help naturalize noncitizens, report says

The military has faltered in providing timely, informative guidance to noncitizen troops about the naturalization process, a recent government watchdog report found. According to a Government Accountability Office report published Sept. 14, Department of Defense policy changes, poorly completed procedures and a lack of available information all contributed to a brief decline in service member naturalization applications.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country

Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
In Guam, even the dead are dying: the US military is building on the graves of our ancestors

As I write this, the US Department of Defense is ramping up the militarization of my homeland – part of its $8bn scheme to relocate roughly 5,000 marines from Okinawa to Guam. In fact, ground has already been broken along the island’s beautiful northern coastline for a massive firing range complex. The complex – consisting of five live-fire training ranges and support facilities – is being built dangerously close to the island’s primary source of drinking water, the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer. Moreover, the complex is situated over several historically and culturally significant sites, including the remnants of ancient villages several thousands of years old, where our ancestors’ remains remain.
