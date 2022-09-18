ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sun and clouds, stray shower Monday on Long Island

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a warm start to the workweek with isolated storms.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and warm. A shower or storm in the later afternoon/evening. High 84F Low: 67F

TUESDAY: More sun than clouds. Warm. High 81F. Low 64F

WEDNESDAY: More sun than clouds. Warm. High: 81F Low: 67F

THURSDAY: A few showers or storms with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 79F Low: 54F

LATE WEEK: Much cooler weather arrives Friday and Saturday with highs struggling to reach 70F despite the sunshine. It'll feel like fall!

