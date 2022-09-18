ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and humid start to workweek; thunderstorms possible

Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says summer is winding down this week, but won't let go without a fight. Monday will be warm and humid with risk of storms before the fall feel arrives at the end of the week.

Monday: Sunny start, showers and storms 5 p.m. onward. Some stronger. Highs upper-80s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies, warm and pleasant. Highs lower-80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and muggy. Highs middle-80s.

Thursday - Weather to Watch: Strong cold front to move through. Highs upper-70s. Rain chance is best in p.m.

Friday: Mostly sunny, gusty breeze, cool and crisp. Highs 65-70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, gorgeous. Highs around 70.

