SPOKANE, Wash. - Nicole Kelly recorded a team-high 11 kills, Christina Boxberger added 10 more but it came in defeat as the Whitman College women's volleyball team was swept at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action, Wednesday night at Whitworth Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-18, 25-11, 26-24. Jamie Bartok equaled a match-high 12 digs, sharing such honors with Madison Lee who also drilled a match-high 12 kills for the double double. Whitworth (8-3, 2-1 NWC) displayed the more efficient offense, hitting .370 with the Blues (3-8, 1-2 NWC) not even reaching the Mendoza line.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO