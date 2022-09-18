ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whitman.edu

Whitman Baseball Announces Fall Camp Dates

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Whitman College baseball team has announced its 2022 fall camp dates. The Blues will hold both the Elite Hitting Camp and Elite Pitching Camp with each taking take place on Nov. 12 & 13. See below for more information and how to register. Whitman Baseball...
WALLA WALLA, WA
whitman.edu

Women's Volleyball Upended At Whitworth

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nicole Kelly recorded a team-high 11 kills, Christina Boxberger added 10 more but it came in defeat as the Whitman College women's volleyball team was swept at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action, Wednesday night at Whitworth Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-18, 25-11, 26-24. Jamie Bartok equaled a match-high 12 digs, sharing such honors with Madison Lee who also drilled a match-high 12 kills for the double double. Whitworth (8-3, 2-1 NWC) displayed the more efficient offense, hitting .370 with the Blues (3-8, 1-2 NWC) not even reaching the Mendoza line.
WALLA WALLA, WA
whitman.edu

Camila Thorndike ’10 Speaks on the Fight for Climate Justice

National climate policy advocate Camila Thorndike ’10 returned to Whitman College to kick-start the college’s 2022–2023 Academic Theme, Climate Justice, Climate Action. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, she spoke to a room of student activists and Whitman community members for her talk, “The Fight for U.S. Climate Policy: from Student to the Senate.”
WALLA WALLA, WA

