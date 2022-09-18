ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

Related
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Finishes in the Top 5 at the Husky Invitational

BREMERTON, Wash. – — After a solid start in the first two rounds, the Long Beach State men's golf team held strong for a fifth-place finish in the Husky Invitational. In the final round of action, the Beach shot four strokes over par which gave them a 12-over par score of 876 for the tournament.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Silano Scores Twice, Beach Settles for Draw with UC Riverside

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach State got two goals from Lena Silano, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with UC Riverside in their conference opener. The Beach (1-4-4, 0-0-1 Big West) led for 86 minutes in total with the Highlanders (2-2-5, 0-0-1 Big West) scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to ultimately force the tie.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy