Read full article on original website
Related
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Finishes in the Top 5 at the Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. – — After a solid start in the first two rounds, the Long Beach State men's golf team held strong for a fifth-place finish in the Husky Invitational. In the final round of action, the Beach shot four strokes over par which gave them a 12-over par score of 876 for the tournament.
longbeachstate.com
Silano Scores Twice, Beach Settles for Draw with UC Riverside
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach State got two goals from Lena Silano, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with UC Riverside in their conference opener. The Beach (1-4-4, 0-0-1 Big West) led for 86 minutes in total with the Highlanders (2-2-5, 0-0-1 Big West) scoring twice in the final 20 minutes to ultimately force the tie.
longbeachstate.com
Men’s Water Polo Drops No. 8 UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach City To Close Their First Weekend At Home
Box Score 1 LONG BEACH, Calif. – Rafael Real Vergara led No. 7 Long Beach State with five goals in the team's first Golden Coast Conference game, helping the Beach defeat UC Santa Barbara 13-10 to improve to 8-3 on the year. Long Beach State (8-3) got off to...
longbeachstate.com
Strong Debut From Long Beach State’s Freshmen Has Women’s Golf In Top 10 After First Round In Opening Tournament
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho – Long Beach State had three freshmen make their debuts at the Beach in the opening round of the Coeur d'Alene Collegiate and two finished the day tied for 15th overall, leading the Beach to a tie for 7th place after one round Sunday. Both Madison...
Comments / 0