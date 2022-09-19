Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says

One person was hurt in a shooting involving a Chicago police officer on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, CPD said.

There are still so many unanswered questions about what led to the police-involved shooting.

One neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard three gunshot before a swarm of officers responded to the scene.

"It's just overwhelming, it's depressing, it makes your anxiety at an all-time high," she said.

It happened just before two 2 a.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood's 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. Officers were conducting an investigation when they came across a person with a gun.

"I heard three shots on 72nd and Artesian and I saw two cops coming from the alley on 72nd," the neighbor recalled.

One officer fired their weapon, injuring the person.

"The next thing you know, there's a flood of police just all over the place,' the neighbor said. "Police were everywhere, lot of cops."

Police said they tried to help the injured person before they were rushed to the hospital in fair condition. The Chicago Fire Department said the person shot is a teenager.

An officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and is listed in good condition.

One weapon was recovered on the scene and a second weapon was recovered in the area during the course of the investigation, police said.

"It's like you get immune to it, it's like a way of life now," the neighbor said, adding that gunfire has become part of the norm in her neighborhood which has left her numb to violence.

Her solution is for people to "get to church, get into the Bible. Do something different with your life. Life is too short. They don't buy you life."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as the use of force is investigated.