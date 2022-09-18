ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season tonight with their second Thursday night game of the year, traveling to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
