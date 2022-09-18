Read full article on original website
Next Phase of Passing Game: Stretch the Field Vertically
The plan against Cal was to give Drew Pyne something he felt comfortable with early in his first starting assignment as the Notre Dame quarterback. Then he short-armed his first throw, got deep in his own head, and everything went haywire for the first five offensive series of the game.
Tommy Rees 'not proud of the language' used in Drew Pyne video from Notre Dame football's game vs. Cal
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ exchange with Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went viral over the weekend in the football team’s 24-17 win over Cal, which doubled as the first victory of the 2022 season. Pyne addressed the situation Saturday, and it was Rees’ turn this week.
Virginia Tech Football: Everything Brent Pry said after Tuesday's practice
On Tuesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry met with members of the local media following the Hokies practice to give an update as the team prepares to host West Virginia inside Lane Stadium on Thursday night. The video of the press conference was shared by Virginia Tech Athletics. Here...
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Virginia Tech
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season tonight with their second Thursday night game of the year, traveling to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
