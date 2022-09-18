ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Frankfort, IL

Thunder Chickens score 17 tries in 111-0 victory over SIU

CARBONDALE, IL - After the disappointment of having the match with Lindenwood last Saturday canceled due to a lack of referee availability, the Thunder Chickens headed down to Carbondale to take on Southern Illinois University in their first conference match of the fall. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
CARBONDALE, IL
Woman went shopping after allegedly attempting to kill roommates: Authorities

Marion County Sheriff's Office / Facebook (MIAMI) - A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly stabbing her roommates multiple times when she became infuriated over being asked to leave their home. The incident occurred on Friday at approximately... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot

This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
ODIN, IL
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. So far, no updates have been given by law enforcement. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still on the scene.
CARBONDALE, IL
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar

MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
MARION, IL
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and other firearm offenses. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m....
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit

A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Police investigate shooting at Marion bar

MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
MARION, IL
Supply chain issues delay reopening of Marion Krispy Kreme

MARION - After being closed for over four months, doughnut lovers will have to wait even longer for a sweet treat in Marion. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Marion announced a temporary closure following a structure fire early this year on May 5, 2022. The location has been closed ever since...
MARION, IL

