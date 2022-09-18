ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneconne, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event was held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak. Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning:...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Winnebago County boy found

CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wisconsinlife.org

A passion for peonies transforms Wisconsin dairy farm

In rural Shawano County family farms still dot the landscape, but on one farm a unique crop has taken root. Lee Mielke is retired so to speak, “You hear a lot of stories that where people retiring from dairy farming, and they didn’t have nothing to do.” So, in “retirement” he transformed his dairy farm into one of the most picturesque flower fields in Wisconsin.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
GREEN BAY, WI

