WBAY Green Bay
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
CBS 58
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
wearegreenbay.com
Pentatonix coming to Wisconsin, performing Christmas music at Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy Award-winning vocal quintet, is coming to Brown County, Wisconsin. According to a release, Pentatonix will be on its “A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour” and will feature the winners of “The Voice” in season 21, Girl Named Tom.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
Text message scam offers $150,000 of Oneida couple's Powerball winnings
There's a chance you've gotten a text claiming to be from Wisconsin Powerball winners Tammy and Cliff Webster. One message says the couple is donating $150,000 to 100 random people.
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay police recover guns and significant amount of ammunition
Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets. The police chief discusses their strategy after a recent arrest netted 3 illegally possessed guns. Mother of Columbine shooter encourages mental health care. Updated: 4 hours ago. "The chances that someone you love would do something like this are...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
WBAY Green Bay
Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event was held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak. Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning:...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Winnebago County boy found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
wisconsinlife.org
A passion for peonies transforms Wisconsin dairy farm
In rural Shawano County family farms still dot the landscape, but on one farm a unique crop has taken root. Lee Mielke is retired so to speak, “You hear a lot of stories that where people retiring from dairy farming, and they didn’t have nothing to do.” So, in “retirement” he transformed his dairy farm into one of the most picturesque flower fields in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
