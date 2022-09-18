Read full article on original website
JV Soccer Falls to Wauwatosa West at home
The Chargers’ JV Soccer team took on a tough opponent in Wauwatosa West on Thursday at KML. The Chargers came out firing and were the aggressors to start the game. However, it didn’t take long for Wauwatosa West’s talent and speed to take control. Using quick passing and smart through balls, Wauwatosa West got past the Chargers’ talented defense and capitalized on many scoring opportunities. The Chargers had chances of their own, but were unable to find the back of the net. The game ended in a 5-0 loss for the Chargers.
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Wojo Update - After Being Let Go By Marquette, He’s Enjoying Life More Than Ever
As you probably know - and if you don’t, apologies for being the bearers of bad news, even if it’s late - but Steve Wojciechowski was let go by Marquette after last season. You may be wondering what he’s been up to since then. Well, for possibly the first time in his life, Wojo is just...chilling.
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
9/19/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a Wisconsin State Trooper in the Village of Slinger that happened around 7 am Friday morning. Cudhay Police were investigating a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man suspected of sexually assaulting a child. Local, state, and federal agents were preparing to serve a warrant. As part of that effort state troopers conducted a traffic stop on the man after he left his residence. He drove down a dead-end road and pulled over. As troopers approached his vehicle, he pulled a handgun out of his waistband. One trooper pulled their handgun and fired at the suspect. It is believed that round struck the vehicle but no the suspect. Preliminary evidence indicates the suspect then shot himself with his weapon. He died at the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee
The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Milwaukee pension program on the brink of crisis
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s finances are on the brink of crisis, according to an independent review. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a deep dive into the city's finances, telling of a "daunting fiscal cliff" that could mean fewer services for you in the years to come. A lot of the...
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
