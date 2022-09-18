The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a Wisconsin State Trooper in the Village of Slinger that happened around 7 am Friday morning. Cudhay Police were investigating a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man suspected of sexually assaulting a child. Local, state, and federal agents were preparing to serve a warrant. As part of that effort state troopers conducted a traffic stop on the man after he left his residence. He drove down a dead-end road and pulled over. As troopers approached his vehicle, he pulled a handgun out of his waistband. One trooper pulled their handgun and fired at the suspect. It is believed that round struck the vehicle but no the suspect. Preliminary evidence indicates the suspect then shot himself with his weapon. He died at the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO