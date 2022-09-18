ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmlchargers.com

JV Soccer Falls to Wauwatosa West at home

The Chargers’ JV Soccer team took on a tough opponent in Wauwatosa West on Thursday at KML. The Chargers came out firing and were the aggressors to start the game. However, it didn’t take long for Wauwatosa West’s talent and speed to take control. Using quick passing and smart through balls, Wauwatosa West got past the Chargers’ talented defense and capitalized on many scoring opportunities. The Chargers had chances of their own, but were unable to find the back of the net. The game ended in a 5-0 loss for the Chargers.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A good day on the links

WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
WEST BEND, WI
Channel 3000

Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October

He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Hartford, WI
Sports
City
Slinger, WI
City
Hartford, WI
Germantown, WI
Sports
City
Germantown, WI
State
Washington State
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/19/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a Wisconsin State Trooper in the Village of Slinger that happened around 7 am Friday morning. Cudhay Police were investigating a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man suspected of sexually assaulting a child. Local, state, and federal agents were preparing to serve a warrant. As part of that effort state troopers conducted a traffic stop on the man after he left his residence. He drove down a dead-end road and pulled over. As troopers approached his vehicle, he pulled a handgun out of his waistband. One trooper pulled their handgun and fired at the suspect. It is believed that round struck the vehicle but no the suspect. Preliminary evidence indicates the suspect then shot himself with his weapon. He died at the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Chargers#Hartford Union
fortatkinsononline.com

History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration

A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pension program on the brink of crisis

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s finances are on the brink of crisis, according to an independent review. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a deep dive into the city's finances, telling of a "daunting fiscal cliff" that could mean fewer services for you in the years to come. A lot of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy