Buies Creek, NC

brantleybanner.com

Committed to Carolina

Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte, NC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Buies Creek, NC
South Carolina State
Buies Creek, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen

Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
PINEHURST, NC
#Campbell 1 0#Gamecocks#Logan Frost
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
lpgasmagazine.com

Sharp Energy opens autogas station in North Carolina

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. subsidiary Sharp Energy celebrated the opening of a new propane autogas fueling station in Dunn, North Carolina, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility is the first Sharp AutoGas fueling station dispensing propane autogas in North Carolina. The newly constructed fueling station is located at 17220 U.S. Route 421 in Dunn and is one of 60 propane fueling stations operated by Sharp AutoGas. Other stations are located in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.
DUNN, NC
USC Gamecock

New vice president for student affairs plans to focus on community: 'I will be where students are'

Rex Tolliver, USC's new vice president for student affairs, learned a piece of advice from his great grandmother when he was young that he has carried with him ever since. “You don’t live off of other people’s like,” Tolliver said. “Translation: Doesn’t really matter whether people like you or not, that’s not what’s going to determine if you are going to make it.”
COLUMBIA, SC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC

