Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina men’s soccer earns win over Queens University behind two goals from Luckhurst
South Carolina men’s soccer defeated Queens 3-1 at Stone Stadium on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks scored three goals in the first 30 minutes to take control of the match before conceding one right before halftime. “We came out like a firework, lot of energy, scored three goals quickly,” head...
USC Gamecock
Behind enemy bylines: Niner Times sports editors preview Charlotte-South Carolina matchup, pick Gamecocks to win
South Carolina football, now 1-2 (0-1 SEC) after a 41-point loss to No. 1 Georgia, will remain at home to host UNC Charlotte this Saturday. Charlotte, who is 1-3 (0-1 C-USA), earned its first win of the season this past weekend against Georgia State. The Daily Gamecock spoke with sports...
brantleybanner.com
Committed to Carolina
Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
wkml.com
KC and The Sunshine Band: Full Setlist From Their Fayetteville, NC Show
One of the biggest hitmakers of the Disco era rocked Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. If you missed this awesome show, check the full setlist below. There’s no doubt that North Carolina loves comedy, but who is the most popular comedian around here?. Thanks to...
USC Gamecock
Multimedia group Squonk to show interactive performance, premiere outdoor plaza at Koger Center
Towering, purple hands are coming to USC as a part of a visual-musical experience hosted by the Koger Center for the Arts. The group behind the hands, Squonk, will be performing their "Hand to Hand" number next week. The musical group will perform their show featuring house-sized purple hands alongside...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen
Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
lpgasmagazine.com
Sharp Energy opens autogas station in North Carolina
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. subsidiary Sharp Energy celebrated the opening of a new propane autogas fueling station in Dunn, North Carolina, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility is the first Sharp AutoGas fueling station dispensing propane autogas in North Carolina. The newly constructed fueling station is located at 17220 U.S. Route 421 in Dunn and is one of 60 propane fueling stations operated by Sharp AutoGas. Other stations are located in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.
USC Gamecock
New vice president for student affairs plans to focus on community: 'I will be where students are'
Rex Tolliver, USC's new vice president for student affairs, learned a piece of advice from his great grandmother when he was young that he has carried with him ever since. “You don’t live off of other people’s like,” Tolliver said. “Translation: Doesn’t really matter whether people like you or not, that’s not what’s going to determine if you are going to make it.”
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in North Carolina, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department. The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25. Around 1 […]
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
‘He had so much love’: Family, friends mourn North Carolina high school student found shot to death
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of Devin Clark is looking for answers as to who is responsible for his death and the death of a young Orange County Girl. Over a hundred people gathered on the field of Eastern Alamance High School to mourn the loss of their classmate, 18-year-old Devin Clark, who […]
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
