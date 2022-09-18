Read full article on original website
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
USC Gamecock
Behind enemy bylines: Niner Times sports editors preview Charlotte-South Carolina matchup, pick Gamecocks to win
South Carolina football, now 1-2 (0-1 SEC) after a 41-point loss to No. 1 Georgia, will remain at home to host UNC Charlotte this Saturday. Charlotte, who is 1-3 (0-1 C-USA), earned its first win of the season this past weekend against Georgia State. The Daily Gamecock spoke with sports...
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina men’s soccer earns win over Queens University behind two goals from Luckhurst
South Carolina men’s soccer defeated Queens 3-1 at Stone Stadium on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks scored three goals in the first 30 minutes to take control of the match before conceding one right before halftime. “We came out like a firework, lot of energy, scored three goals quickly,” head...
USC Gamecock
Student coaches leading South Carolina club football team into 2022-2023 season
The South Carolina club football team is coming into the 2022-2023 season led by students on the field and the sideline. “I just wanted to help the guys out,” club President and offensive line/run game coordinator coach Nate Milewski said. “I’ve had more experience than a good bit of our guys. A good amount of our guys are first-year players.”
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus 49ers
South Carolina will look to secure its second win of the season on Saturday as it will welcome Charlotte to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) were defeated by Georgia in their last contest while the 49ers (1-3) gained their first win of the season in its last contest as they defeated Georgia State 42-41.
Doc's Sports Service
Charlotte 49ers vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction, 9/24/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Gamecocks (-23) The Charlotte 49ers (1-3) are hitting the road to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday where they will go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2). Charlotte is 23-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 64.5. The Charlotte 49ers head into this matchup 1-3 this season. The...
South Carolina commit Karson Hobbs talks Notre Dame offer, visit
Recapping a Notre Dame visit and offer with Cincinnati Moeller cornerback Karson Hobbs, a South Carolina commit.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology
Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
Conservative lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at SC hospital
A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a hospital's pediatric endocrinology clinic. Hospital officials say those claims are false.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
