Columbia, SC

WSPA 7News

USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer had a lengthy list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his weekly press conference. “Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”. Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Student coaches leading South Carolina club football team into 2022-2023 season

The South Carolina club football team is coming into the 2022-2023 season led by students on the field and the sideline. “I just wanted to help the guys out,” club President and offensive line/run game coordinator coach Nate Milewski said. “I’ve had more experience than a good bit of our guys. A good amount of our guys are first-year players.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus 49ers

South Carolina will look to secure its second win of the season on Saturday as it will welcome Charlotte to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) were defeated by Georgia in their last contest while the 49ers (1-3) gained their first win of the season in its last contest as they defeated Georgia State 42-41.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology

Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster

Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
CHAPIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

