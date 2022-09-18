Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
WWE’s Austin Theory has a new Daddy on RAW
Ever since Vince McMahon hung up his suit and had to find a new gym away from Titan Towers, Austin Theory has been without a father figure in the WWE Universe. Granted, Theory has talked himself up without Mr. McMahon by his side, acting like a big, strong boy like he’s Tyler “Freakin'” Bates of NXT/NXT UK, but without a grizzled veteran giving him advice, the “Youngest Mr. Money in the Bank” has consistently made mistakes and failed to cash in his briefcase seemingly at every turn.
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
wrestlingrumors.net
Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon
That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
Yardbarker
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Does Not Know Why Triple H Could Not Love NWA Star
Triple H is the recently minted Chief Content Officer of WWE, guiding the company's creative direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. McMahon and Laurinaitis were part of an ongoing investigation surrounding hush money being paid to women in return for their silence regarding inappropriate sexual relations.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster
Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Add Another Impressive Milestone To Their Achievements List
The Usos have enjoyed a lot of success during their WWE careers, but the twin tag team — made up of Jimmy and Jey Uso — is enjoying their best run as a duo at the moment. Jimmy and Jey were crowned as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this year after defeating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a "Winner Takes All" match on an episode of "SmackDown." However, the titles they held before adding the "Raw" Tag Team straps to their collection have allowed the team to reach another major career milestone.
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Honest Reaction To Losing Tag Team Titles To Nicholas At WrestleMania 34
When Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli formed a tag team they were a force to be reckoned with as The Bar. Together they managed to capture championship gold and they walked into WrestleMania 34 with the Raw Tag Team Titles. Braun Strowman decided to challenge The Bar for the belts on...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Names AEW Stars He Initially Wanted In The Inner Circle
Before there was the Jericho Appreciation Society there was the Inner Circle which consisted of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, and for a few months, MJF and Wardlow were part of the faction as well. The wrestlers who wound up being in the Inner Circle were not the first choices, however, as former AEW World Champion Jericho named stars he and AEW CEO Tony Khan initially wanted in the stable.
wrestlingrumors.net
Rare Stipulation Set For WWE Extreme Rules Grudge Match
That’s a big match. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling. It might be over a championship or something personal but there is often a lot of violence involved. This can often include some kind of a special gimmick or stipulation to take the feud to another level. It has worked for years and now it is happening again with a stipulation we do not see very often.
PWMania
Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Sees A Lot Of Himself In CM Punk
CM Punk has been in the wrestling news for a couple weeks now following a backstage brawl that occurred due to comments made by Punk himself at the post-All Out AEW media scrum. Punk has never been one to not share his honest opinion, and on the "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his own, having worked with Punk in WWE back in 2011, shortly after Punk cut his famous pipebomb promo.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter. "Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a...
PWMania
Speculation on Alexa Bliss’ Character Changing and Bray Wyatt Being Involved
It seems that in the near future, we could be introduced to a different version of Alexa Bliss. Bayley criticized Bliss for being a shell version of herself during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the main event, Bayley defeated Bliss, and the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not giving the match her all. The goal was to express that she had lost a step.
wrestlinginc.com
Two New Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
Following the events of the September 16th episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, two upcoming matches have been announced for the blue brand's next event, according to WWE's official Twitter account. First, Braun Stroman is set to make his official in-ring return against Alpha Academy's Otis in singles action. This...
