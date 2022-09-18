ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Earns Comeback Win Over UIC

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer (3-1-3) earned a comeback win over inner-city rival UIC (2-4-1) at Flames Field on Tuesday night. The Blue Demons offense found their stride in the second half, notching two goals one in the 55th and the winning goal in the 83rd minute. "Exciting match and...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Ends Roadtrip with Visit to UIC

CHICAGO - The Blue Demons final game of their road trip takes the team to Flames Field on Tuesday for a matchup with UIC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. DePaul (2-1-3) is coming off a draw against No. 20 Butler...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Opens BIG EAST Play at No. 19 Marquette

CHICAGO – DePaul volleyball will open the 2022 BIG EAST slate on the road with a short trip to Milwaukee to face 19th-ranked Marquette at the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. with coverage on BEDN carried on FloSports. The Blue Demons...
CHICAGO, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Golf Tees Off 2022-23 Season at Valpo Fall Invitational

CHICAGO – The DePaul golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Valpo Fall Invitational Sept. 19-20. The event is the first of four fall tournaments for the Blue Demons which includes a pair of trips to Iowa and a visit to Ohio for the Xavier Invitational in October.
CHICAGO, IL

