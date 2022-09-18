Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Men’s Golf Closes Action at River Run Collegiate
DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Marshall University men's golf team finished up action at the River Run Collegiate on Tuesday in Davidson, North Carolina. "Ryan (Bilby) played really good today and moved up the leaderboard. It was good to see Tyler (Jones) finish off a good week. Both Tyler and Ryan finished in the top 25 in a strong field. We get some time to get home and get some practice in before we leave for Georgia State," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said.
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Soccer Ranked Fourth in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll Ahead of West Virginia Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's soccer team (4-1-1) moved to fourth in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's West Virginia Derby in Huntington. The Herd has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019. "It's a...
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Set to Co-Host 2022 Thunder in the Mountains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team is set to co-host the 2022 Thunder in the Mountains with the West Virginia Mountaineers in Charleston, West Virginia. The event will take place at the Kanawha Rec Center. The four-team field will also include the Cincinnati Bearcats and the VCU...
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis to Host Play with the Herd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The Marshall University tennis team announced a Play with the Herd event set for September 30 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Brian David Fox Tennis Center. Tickets are $75 for adults, $30 for high-school students and free for children 13 and under. There is also a package for a family of four for $150, for those with child 13 and under. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Local kid Grant Wells getting ready to face his home state in WVU
Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells getting ready to battle his home state.
herdzone.com
Marshall student-athletes start Vote with the Herd campaign
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University student-athletes have started a campaign called "Vote with the Herd," which is an initiative aimed at increasing voter registration. The goal is to educate and emphasize the importance of civic engagement and voice," said Samantha LaFon,. President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. "It is...
WSAZ
Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
herdzone.com
Marshall successfully receives proposal for financing, development and construction of baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Athletics has successfully received a proposal for the financing, development and construction for a baseball stadium, the department announced Monday afternoon. In conjunction with the announcement, Marshall Athletics and the Big Green Scholarship Foundation announced another major gift, thanks to Tim and Trudy Rockel, in support of the baseball stadium project.
Summer ending: one last blast of heat in store
(WOWK) — Summer may be coming to a conclusion officially on Thursday, but there’s one more big punch of hot summer air coming into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s but on Wednesday look for highs to get back up around 90 degrees. The normal high for […]
3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
wchsnetwork.com
Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition
EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
wchstv.com
Communities across the region schedule trick-or-treat hours
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of little ghosts and goblins will soon be going door to door in the region, hoping their treat bags are filled with their favorite candy. Trick or treat will be observed in communities throughout the region, and the majority contacted by Eyewitness News have picked 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, as the designated time and date for the tradition. Check back in this story because this information will be updated when new details become available.
Deer illegally killed in Charleston Urban Deer Hunt
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was cited after officials say they illegally killed a deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police say that they received a complaint about deer killed illegally in the city of Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt on Sept. 7. Police say they cited the person with four violations, including hunting while revoked. They […]
