Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Related
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.6 Penn State hosts Michigan State Friday, No.23 Ohio State Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (6-1, 1-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, returns home for the first time in a month when it hosts two Big Ten battles this weekend. The Nittany Lions of head coach Char Morett-Curtiss host Michigan State (4-2, 0-1 B1G) on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. and No. 23 Ohio State (3-3, 0-1 B1G) on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 12 p.m.
GoPSUsports.com
Lady Lions Picked for Five Games on Big Ten Network
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State women's basketball has five games in the 2022-23 season on the Big Ten Network, the conference announced Wednesday. The first matchup on the league's television channel is Minnesota at 6 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Both contests against Iowa have national broadcasts: at Iowa City Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12:30 p.m. and at the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday, Feb. 5 at noon. Also picked up on the network are a home game against Wisconsin (Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12, 4 or 5 p.m.) and at Maryland (Monday, Jan. 30 at 6, 7 or 8 p.m.).
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Tennis Announces Fall 2022 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team announced their fall 2022 schedule on Tuesday, featuring five neutral site tournaments. The Nittany Lions travel to kick off the fall schedule in Tulsa, Okla. at the ITA Men's All-American Championships beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1. They will continue their season in Charlottesville, Va. at the ITA Atlantic Regionals from Oct. 20-25.
GoPSUsports.com
Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Brown played a major role in No. 14/15 Penn State's 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday. Brown, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
Brie Barraco Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State senior Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) has been named Big Ten Field Hockey's Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. The honor is the first of the season for Penn State. Barraco helped carry Penn State to an important...
underdogdynasty.com
Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
All-Time Series: Georgia State leads the series 3-2. The Panthers escaped with a 42-40 win in Conway last season. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Coastal Carolina Preview. Coastal Carolina will undoubtedly be looking for revenge after Georgia State spoiled their homecoming last year. As most...
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach
There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
wbtw.com
Another round of summer in September
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
myrtlebeach.com
SOS Fall Migration 2022
The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
wbtw.com
Heating up to near record highs this week
Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will climb into the 90s today and Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Neat record heat followed by a real taste of fall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will reach near record levels Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front ushers in a real taste of fall by Friday and the weekend. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb to near record levels by Wednesday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dudley
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 17-18 is Dudley, a 6-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Dudley is “very playful” and “very affectionate” and is just one of many kittens currently at the shelter spokesperson Kathy Robinson said. “We have kittens everywhere,” she said. […]
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested For Georgetown Shooting
A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown has been arrested. 28-year-old Darius Grant of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub off of old Pee Dee Road. The deceased victim was identified as 35 year old, Enis Jenerette of Conway. Deputies said the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two. Jenerette was found dead at the scene.
CBS News
Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
Comments / 0