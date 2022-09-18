ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

Related
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 4/7 Duke, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 4/7 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a nonconference match at Rudd Field. The setback snapped the Phoenix's three-match winning streak as Elon fell to 5-2 on the year. The Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the year at 5-0-1. "Really proud of the effort of the guys tonight," said Elon head coachMarc Reeves. "Duke is a really talented team and very well coached. I think we were just as good as them tonight on the field. I think if we continue to focus on our play, our preparation and execution, the results will come our way,"
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University women's golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club. Elon's A team combined for a 2-over par...
ELON, NC
lastwordonsports.com

The Wake Forest Malaise That Needs To Be Dealt With

Wake Forest is 3-0 heading into Clemson week. Since that was the very attainable goal when the season started, all is seemingly in line. But Saturday’s one-point win over Liberty was not what it could have been. Don’t believe us? Ask the players and the coaching staff. There was a Wake Forest malaise that needs to be dealt with.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Elon, NC
College Sports
City
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
Sports
elonphoenix.com

Elon completes fourth set comeback to beat North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – From 9-2 down in the fourth set, the Elon University volleyball team rallied to complete a thrilling comeback, as the Phoenix won six of the final seven points to clinch a four-set victory against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 18. The win was Elon's third straight...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Lehm Earns National Teams of the Week Recognition

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men's soccer senior defender Kasper Lehm was selected to a pair of National Teams of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The outside back was selected to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer Teams of the Week. Lehm was instrumental in helping...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Hosts No. 4/5 Duke at Rudd Field on Tuesday

ELON, N.C. – Off to its best start since 2015, the Elon University men's soccer team welcomes its toughest test of the season so far hosting No. 4/5 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Tuesday's match will...
DURHAM, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Tennis Wraps Up Elon Fall Invitational

ELON, N.C. — Julie Ball, Helen Sarikulaya and Miray Konar each won their respective singles flights as the Elon women's tennis team wrapped up a successful showing Sunday at the Elon Fall Invitational. "It was a great day and a great weekend," said head coach Elizabeth Anderson. "It was...
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#22 Yards#American Football#College Football
elonphoenix.com

Elon Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its 2022 fall schedule on Monday, Sept. 19. The Phoenix will play seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Hunt Softball Park. "We are very excited to begin our fall season," said Elon head softball coach Kathy...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Golf Hosts Third Annual Elon Invitational on Monday and Tuesday

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University women's golf team is set to host its third Annual Elon Invitational this Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19-20 at Alamance Country Club. A Donald Ross layout built in 1946 and rebuilt in 2000 and 2020, the course is a par-71 with a total yardage of 6,065.
ELON, NC
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy