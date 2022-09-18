Read full article on original website
Related
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 4/7 Duke, 1-0
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 4/7 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a nonconference match at Rudd Field. The setback snapped the Phoenix's three-match winning streak as Elon fell to 5-2 on the year. The Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the year at 5-0-1. "Really proud of the effort of the guys tonight," said Elon head coachMarc Reeves. "Duke is a really talented team and very well coached. I think we were just as good as them tonight on the field. I think if we continue to focus on our play, our preparation and execution, the results will come our way,"
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational
BURLINGTON, N.C. – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University women's golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club. Elon's A team combined for a 2-over par...
lastwordonsports.com
The Wake Forest Malaise That Needs To Be Dealt With
Wake Forest is 3-0 heading into Clemson week. Since that was the very attainable goal when the season started, all is seemingly in line. But Saturday’s one-point win over Liberty was not what it could have been. Don’t believe us? Ask the players and the coaching staff. There was a Wake Forest malaise that needs to be dealt with.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonphoenix.com
Elon completes fourth set comeback to beat North Carolina A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. – From 9-2 down in the fourth set, the Elon University volleyball team rallied to complete a thrilling comeback, as the Phoenix won six of the final seven points to clinch a four-set victory against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 18. The win was Elon's third straight...
elonphoenix.com
Lehm Earns National Teams of the Week Recognition
ELON, N.C. – Elon University men's soccer senior defender Kasper Lehm was selected to a pair of National Teams of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The outside back was selected to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer Teams of the Week. Lehm was instrumental in helping...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Hosts No. 4/5 Duke at Rudd Field on Tuesday
ELON, N.C. – Off to its best start since 2015, the Elon University men's soccer team welcomes its toughest test of the season so far hosting No. 4/5 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Tuesday's match will...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Tennis Wraps Up Elon Fall Invitational
ELON, N.C. — Julie Ball, Helen Sarikulaya and Miray Konar each won their respective singles flights as the Elon women's tennis team wrapped up a successful showing Sunday at the Elon Fall Invitational. "It was a great day and a great weekend," said head coach Elizabeth Anderson. "It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elonphoenix.com
Elon Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its 2022 fall schedule on Monday, Sept. 19. The Phoenix will play seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Hunt Softball Park. "We are very excited to begin our fall season," said Elon head softball coach Kathy...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Golf Hosts Third Annual Elon Invitational on Monday and Tuesday
BURLINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University women's golf team is set to host its third Annual Elon Invitational this Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19-20 at Alamance Country Club. A Donald Ross layout built in 1946 and rebuilt in 2000 and 2020, the course is a par-71 with a total yardage of 6,065.
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Mount Airy, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Mount Airy. The West Stokes High School volleyball team will have a game with North Surry High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The South Stokes High School volleyball team will have a game with Millennium Charter Academy on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
Crash with serious injuries shuts down North Holden Road in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries shut down North Holden Road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Both north and southbound lanes of Holden Road are closed between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. A person who was on a motorcycle reportedly has […]
Comments / 0