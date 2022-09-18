Designers & Agents reeled in a steady stream of attendees in search of discoveries for their shoppers and themselves. The three-day event, which closed Sept. 18, featured 164 lines at the Starrett-Lehigh Building. A few of the buyers were less concerned about brands and more interested in eye-catching styles. With the Consumer Price Index last month up 8.3 percent over last year, some retailers were cautious about price points.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsA Look Inside Destree's First Store Standing outside Monoplaza’s display of vibrant featherweight dresses and...

