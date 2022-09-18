Read full article on original website
Two field hockey players nominated for awards watch list
Hamilton College's Kiera Wax '23 and Maura Holden '23 have been nominated for the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Collegiate Watch List. The list is intended to represent those collegiate student-athletes with the strongest potential for consideration to the 2022 NFHCA all-region and all-America teams. A total of 254 athletes from all three NCAA divisions were nominated for the list.
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
Women’s soccer cruises to 4-1 win at Utica in non-conference play
Hamilton College first-years Daisy Sullivan '26, Maddie Ledbury '26 and Taryn Gillis '26 scored in the Continentals' 4-1 non-conference win over the Utica University Pioneers at Utica's Pioneer Turf and Track and Field Complex on Sunday afternoon. How It Happened. Ledbury got the Continentals started in the 15th minute on...
Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships
BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Benincasa closes in Mendon
It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
Several fights at Section V football games worry some parents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — “It shouldn’t be the case that we wait until something tragic happens,” McQuaid parent Lynn Howlett said. “There’s enough data right now to know we need to do something and we need to do it before the next game.”. Parents...
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
Hispanic Businessperson of the Year called a community leader, savvy entrepreneur and influential musician
He said, "we would have little barbeques outside and have people come with their cars and drive through just to make rent and stay afloat."
Fall Foliage Tracker for Rochester, Monroe County, Finger Lakes, beyond
Think you have some good color suggestions? Comment on John's Facebook!
New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.
Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged
Although I am not from the Syracuse community, as a Syracuse University student, I think it’s important to acknowledge and talk about the educational segregation in Syracuse city schools. Being from New York City, I was able to experience education in a diverse community. SU is made up of an array of diverse backgrounds, and we should pay attention to the larger Syracuse area. This city is now our community too.
Because Hamiltonians Cut Through the Noise: Gianni Hill ’21
Revere, Mass., mayoral aide Gianni Hill ’21 has parlayed his Hamilton public policy senior thesis into a job with his hometown city government. He’s seeking ways to offset noise pollution from nearby Boston Logan International Airport. Hill began work on the project in the summer of 2020 when,...
Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY
The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Roc Brewing, F.L.X. Wienery, part ways
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.” They have had a second location […]
Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge
Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
