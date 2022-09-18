Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Clair THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Clair to Marine City to 9 miles southwest of Harsens Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 540 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN HURON LAPEER LENAWEE MACOMB MONROE OAKLAND SANILAC ST. CLAIR WASHTENAW WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CASEVILLE, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, FERNDALE, HARBOR BEACH, IMLAY CITY, LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE, MARYSVILLE, MONROE, NOVI, PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, ROYAL OAK, SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES, STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, WARREN, WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Monroe, Wayne, Oakland, southern Macomb, southeastern St. Clair, southeastern Livingston and northeastern Washtenaw Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1155 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to West Bloomfield to near Dixboro. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Troy and Rochester around 1200 PM EDT. Livonia and Birmingham around 1205 PM EDT. Southfield, Canton, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Clinton, Macomb Township and Detroit Zoo around 1210 PM EDT. Mount Clemens and Belleville around 1215 PM EDT. St. Clair Shores, Romulus, Detroit and Dearborn around 1220 PM EDT. Taylor and Downtown Detroit around 1225 PM EDT. Flat Rock, Grosse Pointe and Belle Isle around 1230 PM EDT. Trenton and Grosse Ile around 1235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego Harbor, Melvindale, Gibraltar, Waterford, Shelby Township, Commerce, Utica, Auburn Hills and Lake Angelus. People attending the North American International Auto Show should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
