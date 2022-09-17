Read full article on original website
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
recipesgram.com
Quick Pineapple Pie
Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
We asked 3 nutritionists what they would order at Taco Bell for a high-protein meal
All three would order a Power Menu Bowl, with one adding a side to the vegetarian bowl for a protein boost.
How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake
You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
recipesgram.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BISCUIT BEIGNETS
Easy Biscuit Beignets are simply made with just a few ingredients in minutes! Tender, sweet beignets with biscuits are fried, covered in powdered sugar & taste incredible!. Making fried beignets is one of the best ways to recreate this tasty, fluffy, “mini donut” experience but without all of the effort. With these homemade beignets you can expect a fluffy pillow of deliciousness, but nothing prepares you for that first amazing bite of warm dough and sweet coating.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies
Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
butterwithasideofbread.com
PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIES WITH BOX MIX
Peanut Butter Brownies😍 with Box Mix are an easy take on traditional brownies! Fudgy, decadent brownies with an incredible swirl of peanut butter everyone loves!. Brownies with peanut butter are so easy to make, using a box mix for the base and the addition of creamy peanut butter, creates a heavenly treat. This peanut butter brownie recipe with box mix takes all the work out of making a delicious dessert, give it a try today and see just how amazing it is!
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Homemade beanie weenies
This is a classic recipe that most people can remember their moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers making while they were kids. I know my mom used to make beanie weenies often. My dad loved those little cans of the original Beanie Weenies that can be purchased in grocery stores. I always preferred mom's homemade foods.
princesspinkygirl.com
Strawberry Ghosts
Spooky Strawberry Ghosts are the cutest chocolate-covered Halloween treats that put a healthy spin on the holiday spirit. Made in minutes using only 3 ingredients, this delicious dessert is an easy and elegant addition to your Halloween party. Halloween Strawberry Ghosts. Chocolate-covered Strawberry Ghosts are so quick and easy to...
princesspinkygirl.com
Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles
This Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles recipe is easy to make, no bake, gluten-free, and ready in minutes. Using real pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, crushed graham crackers, white chocolate chips, and pumpkin pie spice, these pumpkin look alike treats are the cutest looking pumpkin packages filled with warm fall flavors.
msn.com
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
therecipecritic.com
Chicken Scampi
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Crispy breaded chicken, angel hair pasta, and an amazing lemon garlic butter sauce combine to make this knockout chicken scampi. It’s light, flavorful, and ready in less than 30 minutes!
butterwithasideofbread.com
ALMOND JOY CAKE
Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
