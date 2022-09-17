City leaders indicated Tuesday that they were supportive of a water and sewer rate proposal that would increase rates by 8.75% next year, 10.25% in 2024 and 11% in 2025. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on the rate proposal, which has been revised since it was first presented last month, so city staff can prepare utility rate ordinances that will be voted on at an upcoming meeting. The proposal continues significant utility rate increases of recent years, and Vice Mayor Lisa Larsen said those increases have been needed because historically rates have not kept up with costs.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO