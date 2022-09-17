ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonganoxie, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Martin Thomas

Martin ‘Marty’ Lee Thomas died Saturday September 17th, 2022 after a short illness. Marty was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois to Kenneth and Mildred Thomas April 30th, 1938 and transplanted to his beloved Lawrence, Kansas where he was a proud 50- year resident. Marty was a Parade All-American football...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations

The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to consider new decorum rules for public meetings, changes to handling of consent agenda

City leaders will soon continue their discussion about potential limits on public comment and other changes intended to better manage meetings of the governing body. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider adopting a resolution amending rules and procedures governing commission meetings. The resolution includes a 30-minute cap on general public comment, an updated statement on decorum and changes to how the commission handles its consent agenda.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing

A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tonganoxie, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Leavenworth, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas basketball team closing in on the end of boot camp 2022

After seven grueling days, the Kansas men’s basketball team has reached the finish line of its annual boot camp. Barring something unforeseen, the Jayhawks will wrap up this year’s preseason conditioning grind after Wednesday morning’s session. After Day 1 last week, Kansas coach Bill Self said things...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

City leaders express support for increasing water and sewer rates by 8.75% next year

City leaders indicated Tuesday that they were supportive of a water and sewer rate proposal that would increase rates by 8.75% next year, 10.25% in 2024 and 11% in 2025. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on the rate proposal, which has been revised since it was first presented last month, so city staff can prepare utility rate ordinances that will be voted on at an upcoming meeting. The proposal continues significant utility rate increases of recent years, and Vice Mayor Lisa Larsen said those increases have been needed because historically rates have not kept up with costs.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Accepting Dole Leadership Prize, former Colombian president tells KU crowd ‘peace doesn’t grow on trees’

Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia, knows conflict. Thus, the KU alumnus and 2016 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize had little difficulty in answering a question at a Lawrence event Tuesday evening about the morality of negotiating with a political enemy. It was a question he got all the time as he worked to end a more-than-50-year Colombian civil war during his presidential tenure.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy