Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia
NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
Depression Treatment Failure Burdens Patients' Life and Wallets
NEW ORLEANS -- Depressed patients with prior treatment failure often face high medical costs and poor quality of life, a new survey suggested. Of 10,710 adults with self-reported major depressive disorder (MDD) who participated in the 2019 National Health and Wellness Survey, 1,077 said they experienced treatment failure requiring them to try new medications as a result of non-responsiveness, Larry Culpepper, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues reported at Psych Congress 2022.
Closing Colorectal Cancer Screening Gaps With FIT Initiative
SAN DIEGO -- An emphasis on fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) as a screening strategy for colorectal cancer allowed a Veterans Administration (VA) hospital to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic screening levels and enabled staff to address a screening backlog dating to the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to research presented here.
Mental Health Issues Continue to Flow From Aftermath of Flint Water Crisis
Presumptive depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were highly prevalent among residents of Flint, Michigan, 5 years after they were exposed to contamination in their tap water, which was not declared safe until nearly 3 years later, a cross-sectional survey study showed. Of the 1,970 residents who responded to the...
PCI vs CABG: Does Age Inform Choice for Left Main Coronary Artery Disease?
BOSTON -- Adding fuel to the controversy of revascularization for left main disease, patients had better survival after coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery than percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in an all-comers nationwide registry study. The incidence of all-cause mortality stayed greater up to 7 years after PCI versus CABG...
Is PMR the Next Indication for Tocilizumab?
About half of patients with steroid-dependent polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) were able to get off steroids altogether when they were started on tocilizumab (Actemra) infusions, which also improved disease control in most cases, a randomized phase III trial showed. In a 24-week study, 49.0% of patients assigned to the interleukin (IL)-6...
Oral Capsule or Colonic Fecal Transplant for C. Diff: Is One Superior?
Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) delivered via oral capsule or colonic delivery demonstrated similar safety and effectiveness for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in a prospective study. In the cohort of 269 patients, no significant differences in 1- and 2-month cure rates were observed between the capsule or colonoscopic FMT groups:
CDC: Kids With Sickle Cell Anemia Not Getting Needed Screening, Treatment
ATLANTA -- A large proportion of children with sickle cell anemia (SCA) are not receiving transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) screening to prevent strokes from the disease, or recommended treatment with hydroxyurea, according to a CDC Vital Signs report released Tuesday. "This report points out less than half of children 2...
FDA Approves Drug for Cisplatin Ototoxicity in Kids With Cancer
The FDA has approved sodium thiosulfate (Pedmark) as the first treatment for cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric patients, Fennec Pharmaceuticals announced. The approved indication is to reduce the risk of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin in pediatric patients ages 1 month or older with solid non-metastatic tumors. "Historically, there have been no...
PCSK9 Inhibitor Passes Muster for LDL Reduction in Acute Coronary Syndrome
BOSTON -- A PCSK9 inhibitor contributed extra LDL cholesterol lowering as an early add-on to standard high-intensity statins in the acute period of ST-segment elevation MI (STEMI), the small EPIC-STEMI trial found. Between alirocumab (Praluent) and sham injections given right before percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and repeated at 2 and...
Comorbidities May Stall Diagnosis of PTSD in the General Population
NEW ORLEANS -- Patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are often treated for symptoms of the condition before ever receiving a formal diagnosis, according to a retrospective analysis of U.S. commercial claims data. In the 6 months prior to PTSD diagnosis, patients often experienced multiple PTSD-related symptoms, such as mental,...
Fixing the Flow of Care
As we work to build a better system, a better way to take care patients, we need to make sure we find a way to take care of them in a comprehensive and equitable manner. And we need to build a system that inspires the next generation of providers to enter primary care, to see the incredible satisfaction that can come from the honor of being involved in patients' lives.
Participation Key When Comparing CT Colonography and FIT for CRC Screening
Three rounds of fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) is more effective for population colorectal cancer (CRC) screening compared with a single CT colonography, likely due to a higher rate of participation, the randomized SAVE trial in Italy showed. Among over 14,000 participants in the modified intention-to-screen analysis, the detection rate for...
