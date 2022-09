A Colorado woman was placed in the back of a patrol car before it was hit by a train, leaving her with serious injuries, authorities said Monday. The incident first unfolded when Platteville police on September 16 responded to a call about a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton, about 30 miles from Denver, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

