During the cooler months I really love making soups, but live with some pretty picky eaters. There is one dish that is a 'never fail' in this house: pizza. Homemade Italian-style pizza, store-bought Costco pizza, delivered pizza or even slow cooker pizza dip—it is always a hit. Finding a recipe that would make everyone happy was pretty simple once I thought about that!

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO