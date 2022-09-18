Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gopios.com
Struggles continue for Pioneers
STERLING, Ill. - The Carroll University women's team lost to Augustana College 8-1 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet at Westwood Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. It was the third consecutive conference dual loss for Carroll, which dropped to 1-4 in the league standings and 3-4 overall. The...
gopios.com
Lazaris and Stepien Named Athletes of the Week
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Steven Lazaris of football and Jessica Stepien of women's soccer have been named this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances the week of 9/12 – 9/18. Lazaris, a sophomore linebacker from Colgate, Wisconsin, helped the Pios shutout North Park on Saturday night...
gopios.com
Men’s Golf Suffers Setback at Frank Wigglesworth Invite
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team finished in 15th place after a difficult, two-day Frank Wigglesworth Invite hosted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Carroll shot a combined two round score of 681, after a 39 on day one followed by a 332 on day two. Evan Bridges...
gopios.com
Pios Dominate Alma on Senior Day
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's soccer team racked up five goals to celebrate seven Pio seniors on Sunday afternoon against Alma in a 5-1 win. Simone Lipman scored two goals while Jessica Stepien assisted on three. The Pioneers (5-1-1) recorded 11 shots on target and 19 overall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford high schooler earns perfect ACT score
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Auburn High School senior accomplished something fewer than half of a percent of ACT test takers do each year; He earned a perfect score. Sinecio Morales got a 36 on the exam. Less than 6,000 students got a perfect score on the ACT in 2020, according to Best Colleges. Sincecio […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together
ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
Beloit College president to retire
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College President Scott Bierman says he will retire at the end of this academic year. Bierman became Beloit College’s 11th president in 2009 and is credited with steering the college out of the recession. Before coming to Beloit, he spent 27 years at Carleton College in Minnesota. A search for […]
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
WIFR
Transgender teen sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A 14-year-old transgender girl and her family file a lawsuit against Dakota School District. They allege district leaders enforce a discriminatory and unconstitutional policy that bars her from using the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and competing with the girl’s track team. 23 News...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
Stillman Valley school struck by lightning
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
Could be end of an era for iconic Hebron restaurant
After 53 years in the family, The Dari in Hebron is facing a new era. Martha Johnson and Mary Noonan’s last day running The Dari was Sunday. If the sisters find a buyer for the restaurant before spring 2023, they say they plan to retire.
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
Places to See the Leaves Changing Color in the Stateline
The changing leaves are beautiful in the Stateline in the fall! There are many local parks and forest preserves where you can see the red, orange, and yellow leaves in all their splendor. In 2022, the Stateline area will be at peak fall colors between October 10 – 24 according...
GoFundMe supporting family of late teacher, coach raises more than $47K
MONONA, Wis. — A GoFundMe set up to support the family of a Monona Grove High School teacher who died unexpectedly last week has raised more than $47,000 as of Tuesday evening. Art teacher, Anime Club and Asian Club supervisor and tennis coach Charles Pyng collapsed while coaching a tennis match Thursday evening and later passed away, district officials said....
Comments / 0