Beloit, WI

gopios.com

Struggles continue for Pioneers

STERLING, Ill. - The Carroll University women's team lost to Augustana College 8-1 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet at Westwood Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. It was the third consecutive conference dual loss for Carroll, which dropped to 1-4 in the league standings and 3-4 overall. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
gopios.com

Lazaris and Stepien Named Athletes of the Week

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Steven Lazaris of football and Jessica Stepien of women's soccer have been named this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances the week of 9/12 – 9/18. Lazaris, a sophomore linebacker from Colgate, Wisconsin, helped the Pios shutout North Park on Saturday night...
COLGATE, WI
gopios.com

Men’s Golf Suffers Setback at Frank Wigglesworth Invite

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team finished in 15th place after a difficult, two-day Frank Wigglesworth Invite hosted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Carroll shot a combined two round score of 681, after a 39 on day one followed by a 332 on day two. Evan Bridges...
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Pios Dominate Alma on Senior Day

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's soccer team racked up five goals to celebrate seven Pio seniors on Sunday afternoon against Alma in a 5-1 win. Simone Lipman scored two goals while Jessica Stepien assisted on three. The Pioneers (5-1-1) recorded 11 shots on target and 19 overall...
WAUKESHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford high schooler earns perfect ACT score

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Auburn High School senior accomplished something fewer than half of a percent of ACT test takers do each year; He earned a perfect score. Sinecio Morales got a 36 on the exam. Less than 6,000 students got a perfect score on the ACT in 2020, according to Best Colleges. Sincecio […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together

ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit College president to retire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College President Scott Bierman says he will retire at the end of this academic year. Bierman became Beloit College’s 11th president in 2009 and is credited with steering the college out of the recession. Before coming to Beloit, he spent 27 years at Carleton College in Minnesota. A search for […]
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October

He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI

