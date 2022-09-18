Read full article on original website
Watch: Kahuku (Hawaii) football performs moving fight song, dance after loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
The scene on the field Saturday night moved St. John Bosco football operations manager Jessie Christensen. A sea of Kahuku High School (Hawaii) players and scores of visiting fans in Kahuku red. "What I witnessed tonight will never leave me," Christensen wrote in a Twitter post. "The beautiful ...
the university of hawai'i system
Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
thesilversword.com
Best Poke Bowls on Oahu
When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
Honolulu Little League meet and greet, $15K donation
The Honolulu Little League World Series Champions held a meet and greet on Sunday, Sept. 18 at VH07V (Aloha Revolution) at the Waimalu Shopping Center.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
Flood advisory in effect for Oahu
A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
bigislandvideonews.com
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake
HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
KITV.com
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Returning trade winds to bring more rainfall and humidity for Sunday
Trade winds will gradually rebuild into Sunday, with an area of enhanced low level moisture hitching a ride. This will bring an increase in rainfall for windward areas, with a few showers spreading leeward. The moisture will also push dew points in the lower 70s, so it’s going to feel a bit sticky. Showers and humidity should decrease to more normal levels Monday through Wednesday. Another disruption in the trade wind flow may be possible later in the week.
KITV.com
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Firefighters Rescue Four People From Popular Oahu Hiking Trails
Oahu firefighters were more than busy on Friday, rescuing hikers at two different hiking trails. According to reports, they rescued one hiker at the Kaala Trail in Waianae and three other hikers on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail on the Hawaiian island. At around 11:50 a.m., someone called the Honolulu...
Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman
HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba on living in both worlds
Local comedian Augie Tulba, better known to many of us as Augie T, gave what was marketed as his “last stand,” his final big show on March 2, 2019, at the Blaisdell Arena. At the time, it was widely assumed by many that the 30-year comedy veteran had retired from comedy.
Officials select 2 sites for Oahu red light cameras
Both locations are along Vineyard Boulevard; One is at Palama Street and the other is at Liliha Street.
