Pearl City, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
HONOLULU, HI
thesilversword.com

Best Poke Bowls on Oahu

When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered

In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus. Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques...
KAILUA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake

HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Returning trade winds to bring more rainfall and humidity for Sunday

Trade winds will gradually rebuild into Sunday, with an area of enhanced low level moisture hitching a ride. This will bring an increase in rainfall for windward areas, with a few showers spreading leeward. The moisture will also push dew points in the lower 70s, so it’s going to feel a bit sticky. Showers and humidity should decrease to more normal levels Monday through Wednesday. Another disruption in the trade wind flow may be possible later in the week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI

