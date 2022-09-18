MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.

