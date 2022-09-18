ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

goleafs.net

Goshen's conference tournament runs end in Marion

MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.
GOSHEN, IN
Fox 59

Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago

In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Anderson, IN
Kokomo, IN
Kokomo, IN
Indiana Sports
clintoncountydailynews.com

Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident

Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
FRANKFORT, IN
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clintoncountydailynews.com

Health Update On Christian Lindenmayer After Train Accident

Christian Lindenmayer was seriously injured Monday. First responders arrived to the Rossville Avenue/Train Track intersection shortly after 5:24 PM. Clinton County Dispatch, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Railroad Police and Norfolk and Southern Trainmaster all assisted Frankfort Police to help manage the accident scene and control lengthy and severe traffic congestion during the response time.
FRANKFORT, IN
Anthony Roberts
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
WISH-TV

ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
KOKOMO, IN
Current Publishing

Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame

Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
WHITESTOWN, IN
nchslive.com

Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel

Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

