goleafs.net
Goshen's conference tournament runs end in Marion
MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.
Kokomo Dirt Nationals Results: September 19, 2022 ($20k to win)
Tonight, the XR Super Series unloads in Kokomo, Indiana. The 1/4-mile of Kokomo Speedway is set to pay $20,000 to the feature winner. View Kokomo Speedway results below. This is the first of a two-day show on the bullring Indiana dirt track. The field returns tomorrow as they battle for $40,000 to win.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sent 'multiple plays' to conference officials from Syracuse game
Jeff Brohm took full responsibility for Purdue’s struggles with penalties Saturday against Syracuse, but that didn’t stop him from sending a few plays to the conference for review. In total, there were 22 penalties called Saturday – 13 of which were on the Boilermakers for 178 total yards....
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Health Update On Christian Lindenmayer After Train Accident
Christian Lindenmayer was seriously injured Monday. First responders arrived to the Rossville Avenue/Train Track intersection shortly after 5:24 PM. Clinton County Dispatch, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Railroad Police and Norfolk and Southern Trainmaster all assisted Frankfort Police to help manage the accident scene and control lengthy and severe traffic congestion during the response time.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
WISH-TV
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.
Current Publishing
Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame
Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
nchslive.com
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel
Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
cbs4indy.com
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
cbs4indy.com
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
clintoncountydailynews.com
About 1,500 Students Visit Send Silence Packing Tour at Prairie Creek Park
Send Silence Packing first came to Clinton County in 2018 and had over 1,000 people, young and old alike, experiencing the exhibit. On its return trip to the county Monday, at least 1,500 attended the day long event in downtown Frankfort. Healthy Communities of Clinton County Coalition Executive Director Lorra...
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
