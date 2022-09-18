ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

gopios.com

Pio Men Get Win Over Green Knights on Senior Day

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team celebrated seven seniors with a 3-1 victory over St. Norbert College on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Ramirez scored the game-winning goal while Marti Solanellas Viellas took four shots in his first game back. The Pioneers (4-3) are above .500 for the...
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Men’s Golf Suffers Setback at Frank Wigglesworth Invite

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team finished in 15th place after a difficult, two-day Frank Wigglesworth Invite hosted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Carroll shot a combined two round score of 681, after a 39 on day one followed by a 332 on day two. Evan Bridges...
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Struggles continue for Pioneers

STERLING, Ill. - The Carroll University women's team lost to Augustana College 8-1 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet at Westwood Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. It was the third consecutive conference dual loss for Carroll, which dropped to 1-4 in the league standings and 3-4 overall. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
gopios.com

Pios Dominate Alma on Senior Day

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's soccer team racked up five goals to celebrate seven Pio seniors on Sunday afternoon against Alma in a 5-1 win. Simone Lipman scored two goals while Jessica Stepien assisted on three. The Pioneers (5-1-1) recorded 11 shots on target and 19 overall...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court

September 20, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Union High School celebrates Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court has been announced for the upcoming event. Front row left to right: Abby Schrunk (Musical), Isabelle Klink (Future Farmers of. America), Isabelle Navarre (Tennis), Jimena Herrera (Volleyball), Sierra...
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

It could take 70 years to replace lead water lines in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Seventy years – that's how long it could take to replace all of Milwaukee's lead water service lines at the current rate, and lead paint removal from older homes could take longer. Lead poisoning in children remains a concern for health officials. "It certainly is a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CEDARBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht

Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A good day on the links

WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Barn fire near Racine County highway

CALEDONIA, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near I-94 and Seven Mile Road. Newschopper 12 captured video of the burned-out building Wednesday morning. Department of Transportation video showed the fire burning last night around 10:36 a.m. and the massive response. Several fire departments...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mavens on Main debuts Sunday Brunch

September 18, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main also debuts its new Sunday Brunch. “We will add two new items to the menu each week,” said Nielsen.
WEST BEND, WI
wxerfm.com

One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth

A 2-vehicle crash near Plymouth last night resulted in injuries to one person and alcohol was apparently involved. Few details were available as of early this morning, however the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to Highway 23 and County Highway “P” at about 8:30 Tuesday night. One of the drivers was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.
PLYMOUTH, WI

