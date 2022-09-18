Read full article on original website
WYDOT opens up the Wyoming Travel Authorization program for the upcoming winter season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we begin feeling the first chills of fall, Mother Nature is letting us know winter is coming, and so is winter driving. As a way to prepare, WYDOT is letting folks know they are opening up the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program or W-TAP ahead of the 2022 -2023 winter season.
