'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb
Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
Retired lollipop lady, 73, smothered ‘bullying’ husband, 81, with pillow after he smiled at her during chat about money
A RETIRED lollipop lady smothered her 'bullying' husband of 53 years with a pillow after he smiled at her during a chat about their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, "snapped" and pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony's face in their bedroom, at their home in Ponteland, Northumberland, a court heard.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
Sue Barker's pregnant mother drank gin and threw herself down the stairs in an attempt to abort her, TV legend and has revealed
Sue Barker has revealed she was an unplanned baby and that in a bid to terminate the pregnancy, her mother 'drank a lot of gin and bounced down the stairs'. On Radio 4's Desert Island Discs today, the former British tennis champion, 66, says that her parents were in shock at having to provide for a third child.
Harry Landis dead: Friday Night Dinner star who played Mr Morris died aged 90
FRIDAY Night Dinner star Harry Landis has died, aged 90. Heartfelt tributes are pouring in for the London-born actor who was adored for his role as Mr Morris. His agent at Sharry Clark Artists announced his death on in a post on Monday. She said: "Sad news. Our lovely client...
Strictly pro Neil Jones reflects on emotional lying in state experience
Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has reflected on queuing for more than 12 hours to see the Queen lying in state, describing it as “one of the most incredible moments of my life”. The professional dancer, 40, joined the public line on Sunday to pay his respects...
Keira Knightley is moved to tears as she hears the WWII love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother while filming Channel 4's My Grandparents' War
Keira Knightley was moved to tears as she heard the wartime love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother while filming Channel 4's My Grandparents' War. The actress, 37, was also saddened when she heard her great uncle Andrew, an RAF bombardier, was shot down while flying over...
poemhunter.com
Kidnapping A Child Poem by Nassy Fesharaki
The kidnapper is a mother. With her lost dear child. To decide, set the laws? " Feeling less, with no heart! "
David Campbell shares a touching tribute to 'hilarious' John Hamblin following the veteran presenter's death at age 87
David Campbell has paid tribute to veteran television presenter and beloved Play School host John Hamblin following his death at age 87. The Today Extra host, 49, shared a throwback photo of John on set of the ABC show to his social media page alongside some touching words. 'RIP the...
BBC
North Walsham man, 81, flies to Las Vegas to meet sister for first time
An 81-year-old man has met his sister for the first time after travelling 18 hours to her home in Las Vegas. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, grew up in a children's home and only discovered he had four younger siblings in March. He flew to meet his sister...
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates HUGE family milestone that’ll save her hundreds after forking out for 16 years
PREGNANCY is not the easiest thing to experience, so spare a thought for mum-of-22 Sue Radford who has spent 16 and a half years carrying her kids. And it seems the end of the baby stage could soon be in sight as Sue said her youngest child Heidie, who arrived in April 2020, is now nearly out of nappies.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Kent care home residents remember their Monarch
Staff and residents of a Kent care home which was opened by the Queen have been watching her state funeral. Appleton Lodge Care Home, within the Royal British Legion Industries Village in Aylesford, was opened in 2019. Violet Clarke, who is 97 years old and served in the same regiment...
