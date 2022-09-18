ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb

Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Sweet Child
Daily Mail

Keira Knightley is moved to tears as she hears the WWII love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother while filming Channel 4's My Grandparents' War

Keira Knightley was moved to tears as she heard the wartime love story of her sonar operator grandfather and volunteer grandmother while filming Channel 4's My Grandparents' War. The actress, 37, was also saddened when she heard her great uncle Andrew, an RAF bombardier, was shot down while flying over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BBC

Queen's funeral: Kent care home residents remember their Monarch

Staff and residents of a Kent care home which was opened by the Queen have been watching her state funeral. Appleton Lodge Care Home, within the Royal British Legion Industries Village in Aylesford, was opened in 2019. Violet Clarke, who is 97 years old and served in the same regiment...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy