spotonidaho.com
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday's fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was ...
spotonidaho.com
Driver in Hayden hits several cars, including one with family of four inside, arrested for (Video)
A driver in Hayden hit several cars in the Lancaster Market parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and personnel from Northern Lakes Fire arrived to reports of an unknown injury accident at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Highway 95. Reports said a vehicle struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot of ...
spotonidaho.com
Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at Gonzaga University in October (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - Senator Patty Murray (D) will be participating in a debate with Tiffany Smiley (R) in Spokane at Gonzaga University in October. The debate will be held at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23. Murray and Smiley will be debating leading up to the elections in November, where Murray will look to ...
