Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
backingthepack.com
Dave Doeren visits Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez in the hospital
Bryce Ramirez has been hospitalized in Raleigh ever since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury on Saturday night, and he's already been through two surgeries. Dave Doeren stopped by for some moral support today, with a get-well poster signed by Pack players. Tech says they're hoping to get him back home later on in the week.
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
gopack.com
White Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week
RALEIGH, N.C. – Cornerback Aydan White has been named this week's Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in the 27-14 win over Texas Tech. The sophomore recorded five tackles (3 solo), including one for loss, one quarterback sack and intercepted two passes. White returned one of his interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown, which was the seventh longest in program history and longest for NC State since 2001 when Marcus Hudson returned an interception for 100 yards against Duke.
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls
HBCU football programs work their way in (and in one case) out of national polls in their respective divisions. The post HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
gopack.com
NC State Swimming & Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
RALEIGH – The 2022-23 competition slate for the NC State men's and women's swimming and diving teams was released on Tuesday by head coach Braden Holloway. The Pack is set to host three home meets at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center, and NC State will host a handful of squads for a mid-season prelims/finals invitational at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in November.
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
wkml.com
KC and The Sunshine Band: Full Setlist From Their Fayetteville, NC Show
One of the biggest hitmakers of the Disco era rocked Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. If you missed this awesome show, check the full setlist below. There’s no doubt that North Carolina loves comedy, but who is the most popular comedian around here?. Thanks to...
thisisraleigh.com
Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh
Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
NC State Fair in better shape with staffing this year, but still needs workers, event leaders say
We’re just weeks away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, and event leaders tell CBS 17 they’re in much better shape this year when it comes to staffing.
