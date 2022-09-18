Read full article on original website
dbknews.com
Mike Locksley asked fans to show up, and they did. The team rewarded them with a win.
Fans celebrate during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Coach Mike Locksley begged, pleaded and hoped Maryland football’s fans would show up for all four quarters in his team’s Saturday night home bout against SMU, he said during his Tuesday press conference.
Maryland gives red carpet treatment to in-state edge Kamden Laudenslager
Kamden Laudenslager grew up in Harrisburg, Pa., but since arriving at Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh for his freshman season, he learned plenty about the Terps. The class of 2025 edge got an in-person look Saturday when he attended the win against SMU, and then met with coach Mike Locksley. "My...
Athletic director files complaint against Maryland coach after fight at high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game between the two schools. Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and […]
Frederick, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frederick. The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Linganore High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00. The Walkersville High School football team will have a game with Gov Thomas Johnson High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Hilltop
Bison Show Their Spirit and Support for Football Team at HBCU NY Classic Game
Having secured their seats on one of three buses, 160 Howard University students embarked from Cramton auditorium to the MetLife Stadium to attend the HBCU NY Classic Game on Saturday, Sep. 17. Students arrived on campus at 6 a.m. dressed head-to-toe in red and blue Howard gear ready to enjoy the football tailgate and watch the Bison take on the Morehouse College Tigers.
WTOP
MCPS superintendent to talk about security at sports events after brawl at high school game
Five days after a fight broke out at a high school football game ending the game and resulting in assault charges against five people, Montgomery County’s school superintendent will hold a briefing to talk about “enhanced security measures” at the Maryland school system’s athletic events. MCPS...
fox5dc.com
Fight at Montgomery County high school football game
Montgomery County Public School officials are still reviewing possible changes after a major fight broke out at a high school football game last week. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from Gaithersburg High School where that fight happened.
fox5dc.com
Northwest High School coach could be facing assault charge after football game fight
FOX 5 is staying on top of that big fight at the Northwest-Gaithersburg High School Football game last week. We've learned a head coach may now have to appear in court. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports with the latest.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday
A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
knoxfocus.com
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
Man stabbed in fight at adult soccer game outside middle school in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was stabbed after a fight broke out involving 30 people on a football field in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday evening, police say. According to Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers respond to a call around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a fight during an adult soccer game at the Argyle Middle school located on Bel Pre Road.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
Eater
Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring
Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.
'We make a great wine': Black-owned winery continues to make impacts in Maryland
2018 marked the birth of Philosophy Wines. Two friends of 16 years decided to roll up their sleeves and get dirty.
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
