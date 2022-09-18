ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
University Park, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
University Park, TX
College Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
University Park, TX
Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
City
University Park, TX
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Hilltop

Bison Show Their Spirit and Support for Football Team at HBCU NY Classic Game

Having secured their seats on one of three buses, 160 Howard University students embarked from Cramton auditorium to the MetLife Stadium to attend the HBCU NY Classic Game on Saturday, Sep. 17. Students arrived on campus at 6 a.m. dressed head-to-toe in red and blue Howard gear ready to enjoy the football tailgate and watch the Bison take on the Morehouse College Tigers.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Charlotte 49ers#American Football#The Maryland Terrapins#Qb Taulia Tagovailoa#The Lamar Cardinals
mocoshow.com

MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday

A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
knoxfocus.com

Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
College Football
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
Eater

Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring

Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School

Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy