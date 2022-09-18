Read full article on original website
utahutes.com
Arizona Comes to Town as Utah Soccer Opens Pac-12 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women's soccer team is getting ready to dive into the Pac-12 portion of their 2022 schedule and the Utes' conference slate begins on Friday, when they'll host the Arizona Wildcats at Ute Field for a 7 p.m. match. FRIDAY'S MATCHUP. Date...
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
utahutes.com
The Overnight Marathon for a Championship
Utes stranded 34 runners in the first game to establish a record. In the second game, Utah left 31 on base and Creighton 25. - Most hits in a game - 7, Charmelle Green, Utah, tied record. - Most walks in a game - 6, Wendy Steward, Utah, all intentional.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Starts Pac-12 Play Thursday Night Against Colorado, Continues Saturday vs. Arizona
Match 12: Utah (7-4) vs. Colorado (8-2) Thursday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. MT. Match 13: Utah (7-4) vs. Arizona (10-1) Utah Volleyball is set to open Pac-12 Conference play in Salt Lake City this week when it welcomes Colorado and Arizona to the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah and Colorado will kick off conference action this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. MT. The match will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, while fans in attendance can receive free Utah phone rings. Utah will then host Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 24, to close out the home stand. The Utes and Wildcats will have first serve at 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Insider. The match will be Utah's diversity and inclusion game, and there will be free stickers on the concourse prior to the match.
utahutes.com
Watts Owns Share of Fifth After First Two Rounds of Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. – Braxton Watts shot a 1-under 143 and owns a share of fifth place while the University of Utah men's golf team is in ninth after 36 holes in Bremerton, Wash., where the first two rounds of the Husky Invitational were played on Monday. "Javi and Braxton...
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
utahutes.com
Kyle Whittingham Weekly Press Conference: Arizona State
SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham held his weekly press conference on Monday, meeting with members of the media inside the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center. Selected quotes from Coach Whittingham can be seen below. The full press conference video is available...
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
kjzz.com
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
