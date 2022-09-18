ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utahutes.com

Arizona Comes to Town as Utah Soccer Opens Pac-12 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women's soccer team is getting ready to dive into the Pac-12 portion of their 2022 schedule and the Utes' conference slate begins on Friday, when they'll host the Arizona Wildcats at Ute Field for a 7 p.m. match. FRIDAY'S MATCHUP. Date...
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
utahutes.com

The Overnight Marathon for a Championship

Utes stranded 34 runners in the first game to establish a record. In the second game, Utah left 31 on base and Creighton 25. - Most hits in a game - 7, Charmelle Green, Utah, tied record. - Most walks in a game - 6, Wendy Steward, Utah, all intentional.
utahutes.com

Utah Volleyball Starts Pac-12 Play Thursday Night Against Colorado, Continues Saturday vs. Arizona

Match 12: Utah (7-4) vs. Colorado (8-2) Thursday, Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. MT. Match 13: Utah (7-4) vs. Arizona (10-1) Utah Volleyball is set to open Pac-12 Conference play in Salt Lake City this week when it welcomes Colorado and Arizona to the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah and Colorado will kick off conference action this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. MT. The match will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, while fans in attendance can receive free Utah phone rings. Utah will then host Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 24, to close out the home stand. The Utes and Wildcats will have first serve at 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Insider. The match will be Utah's diversity and inclusion game, and there will be free stickers on the concourse prior to the match.
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
utahutes.com

Kyle Whittingham Weekly Press Conference: Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham held his weekly press conference on Monday, meeting with members of the media inside the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center. Selected quotes from Coach Whittingham can be seen below. The full press conference video is available...
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
