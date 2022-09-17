ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate

Trump’s Pick for the Mar-a-Lago Special Master Was a Spectacular Own Goal

As a former federal prosecutor and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York for more than four decades, I have been continually amazed by the inexplicable choices made by so many of the lawyers representing Donald Trump. Tuesday’s hearing before Eastern District of New York Senior Judge Raymond Dearie—who was appointed by Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon as special master to determine the validity of Trump’s claims of executive and related privileges covering the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago—only reinforces the belief that Trump’s lawyers’ penchant for undermining their client’s position continues unabated.
Reuters

Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
Reuters

Trump slams NY attorney general after fraud lawsuit filed

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt." read more.
POLITICO

Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation

Stella Rouse is professor of government and politics and associate director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Shibley Telhami is distinguished scholar-teacher, professor of government and politics, and director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Christian nationalism, a belief that the United States was...
CBS San Francisco

New York Attorney General Letitia James sues Trump and The Trump Organization, seeking end to their business in the state and $250 million in relief

Alleging a widespread effort to manipulate property valuations by former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and their eponymous company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday her office is suing them, seeking $250 million and an end to their operations in the state. James' office alleged in...
