As a former federal prosecutor and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York for more than four decades, I have been continually amazed by the inexplicable choices made by so many of the lawyers representing Donald Trump. Tuesday’s hearing before Eastern District of New York Senior Judge Raymond Dearie—who was appointed by Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon as special master to determine the validity of Trump’s claims of executive and related privileges covering the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago—only reinforces the belief that Trump’s lawyers’ penchant for undermining their client’s position continues unabated.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO