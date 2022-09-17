Read full article on original website
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies she kicked an 18-year-old political activist in incident caught on video
A video shows activists confronting Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about gun rights in Washington DC.
Slate
Trump’s Pick for the Mar-a-Lago Special Master Was a Spectacular Own Goal
As a former federal prosecutor and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York for more than four decades, I have been continually amazed by the inexplicable choices made by so many of the lawyers representing Donald Trump. Tuesday’s hearing before Eastern District of New York Senior Judge Raymond Dearie—who was appointed by Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon as special master to determine the validity of Trump’s claims of executive and related privileges covering the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago—only reinforces the belief that Trump’s lawyers’ penchant for undermining their client’s position continues unabated.
Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
Trump slams NY attorney general after fraud lawsuit filed
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt." read more.
POLITICO
Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation
Stella Rouse is professor of government and politics and associate director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Shibley Telhami is distinguished scholar-teacher, professor of government and politics, and director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Christian nationalism, a belief that the United States was...
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues Trump and The Trump Organization, seeking end to their business in the state and $250 million in relief
Alleging a widespread effort to manipulate property valuations by former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and their eponymous company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday her office is suing them, seeking $250 million and an end to their operations in the state. James' office alleged in...
Members of far-right group America First charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
Five people who federal investigators say are associated with the far-right group America First have been arrested in connection with last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. In addition to numerous criminal charges, they are accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, according to a court filing.
New York lawsuit against Trump, family could prompt new federal criminal inquiries
Donald Trump's legal jeopardy deepens as New York's attorney general refers findings to federal authorities.
Veterans group presses state and local prosecutors to go after far-right Patriot Front
WASHINGTON — A military veterans organization is calling on prosecutors to get more aggressive with the Patriot Front, a far-right, white supremacist group that has been marching in cities across the country, arguing existing laws provide the authority needed to bring criminal charges against its members. Task Force Butler,...
No 10 chief of staff spoken to by FBI about work for banker accused of bribery
Mark Fullbrook was interviewed as witness in proceedings against Julio Herrera Velutini
