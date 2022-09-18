In case you haven’t heard, our $25,000 Payoff is here and it’s kind of a big deal. Allow me to explain…. Every single weekday, you have TEN chances to win $25,000. Every single hour from 8:10 AM – 5:10 PM, you have a chance to win a hundred bucks instantly, and of course, get entered into the grand prize drawing of $25,000. Just by listening to Q97.3!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO