Dating back to 1893, Washington’s history with Stanford is the longest the Huskies have with any active opponent. Fast forward to 2022, and the all-time series between the Huskies and Cardinal is tied at 44-44-4. With Saturday’s matchup determining a series leader, The Daily looks at the previous six matchups between the two teams, which, much like the overall series, is split evenly between UW and Stanford.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO