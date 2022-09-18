Read full article on original website
Coming off one of the biggest games in recent program history, the now-No.18 Washington football team prepares to open its 2022 conference season. Undefeated across its three opening games — which most notably included last week’s takedown of Michigan State — UW looks to move to 4-0 on the early season.
Dating back to 1893, Washington’s history with Stanford is the longest the Huskies have with any active opponent. Fast forward to 2022, and the all-time series between the Huskies and Cardinal is tied at 44-44-4. With Saturday’s matchup determining a series leader, The Daily looks at the previous six matchups between the two teams, which, much like the overall series, is split evenly between UW and Stanford.
