OSBI identifies man killed in chase, shootout near Weatherford
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the man killed in Friday morning's police chase-turned-deadly shootout in Western Oklahoma.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
Police chase turns into deadly shootout in Western Oklahoma
It all started when the suspect went to a Weatherford business, pulled a gun and threatened an employee.
Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash
A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
Accident causes damage to utilities and sends one to the hospital.
A two vehicle injury accident was reported at 9th Street and Grand Ave in Chickasha around 1:57 AM. on Saturday, September 17th. One subject was treated by EMS and released at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
Search underway for new Canadian County special judge
The selection of a new Canadian County special judge is expected soon – although it will be several months before they take office. Candidates have applied for a seat that will open when Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar becomes district judge. Strubhar was elected without opposition at the June...
