ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 0

Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash

A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weatherford, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Weatherford, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Weatherford, OK
chickashatoday.com

Accident causes damage to utilities and sends one to the hospital.

A two vehicle injury accident was reported at 9th Street and Grand Ave in Chickasha around 1:57 AM. on Saturday, September 17th.   One subject was treated by EMS and released at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
CHICKASHA, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Search underway for new Canadian County special judge

The selection of a new Canadian County special judge is expected soon – although it will be several months before they take office. Candidates have applied for a seat that will open when Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar becomes district judge. Strubhar was elected without opposition at the June...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy