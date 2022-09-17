For 2 years I counseled patients seeking abortion care at a local independent clinic in Kentucky. It was an honor to help connect patients with the care they needed to achieve their goals for if, when, or how to grow their family. For some of our patients, they only ever told those of us who worked at the clinic about their abortion, so the counseling experience created a unique space to share their stories. For many, this was incredibly soothing.

