Read full article on original website
Related
MedPage Today
RDN Powers Through Another Off-Med Trial, Clinical Benefits Still Untested
BOSTON -- Endovascular renal denervation (RDN) continued to lower blood pressure (BP) in different populations regardless of the specific technology used, according to two late-breaking trial presentations here at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. First, the RADIANCE II pivotal trial confirmed a modest...
MedPage Today
Making Low-Dose tPA Work for Japanese DOAC Users With Ischemic Stroke
Despite concerns about the potential bleeding risk, IV thrombolysis could be safely given to ischemic stroke patients within a day of direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) therapy, according to observational data from Japan. Between DOAC users and peers not taking oral anticoagulants within 48 hours of stroke onset, rates of symptomatic...
MedPage Today
PCI vs CABG: Does Age Inform Choice for Left Main Coronary Artery Disease?
BOSTON -- Adding fuel to the controversy of revascularization for left main disease, patients had better survival after coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery than percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in an all-comers nationwide registry study. The incidence of all-cause mortality stayed greater up to 7 years after PCI versus CABG...
MedPage Today
Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia
NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedPage Today
PCSK9 Inhibitor Passes Muster for LDL Reduction in Acute Coronary Syndrome
BOSTON -- A PCSK9 inhibitor contributed extra LDL cholesterol lowering as an early add-on to standard high-intensity statins in the acute period of ST-segment elevation MI (STEMI), the small EPIC-STEMI trial found. Between alirocumab (Praluent) and sham injections given right before percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and repeated at 2 and...
MedPage Today
Biden: 'Pandemic Is Over'; Chrissy Teigen's Abortion; Monoclonal for Meth Addiction?
Note that some links may require subscriptions. President Biden declared that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over" during an interview with "60 Minutes." (NPR) Yet hundreds are still dying from the virus every day. (Los Angeles Times) As of Monday at 8:00 a.m. EDT, the unofficial COVID toll in the U.S....
MedPage Today
Outlook Dim for Trio of Cancer Drugs Ahead of ODAC Meeting
The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) will meet Thursday and Friday of this week to discuss the status of three cancer drugs, and considering the significant concerns and questions raised by FDA reviewers, the outlook appears dim for all three. Poziotinib. In a morning session on Thursday, ODAC will...
MedPage Today
How Does Oncology Deal With Pandemic Burnout?
SAN DIEGO -- While burnout has been recognized as a chronic issue for practitioners working in oncology, it has been exacerbated by the pandemic, with consequences that could extend well beyond its end, according to a presentation here. "Evidence confirms that oncology clinicians are at risk of emotional distress and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
Investigational ALS Drug Betters Biomarkers, but Can It Improve Motor Functions?
Tofersen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide developed to treat an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), changed biomarkers and curbed neurodegeneration but did not improve motor control and muscle strength at 6 months, the phase III VALOR trial showed. In a subgroup of patients with fast-progressing SOD1 ALS, the 28-week...
MedPage Today
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
For Your Patients: How to Cope With Rheumatoid Arthritis
Reviewed By Leonard Calabrese, DO, Head, R.J. Fasenmyer Center for Clinical Immunology, Cleveland Clinic. A diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) brings serious physical and emotional challenges, including understanding a complex chronic disease, coping with changes in family and work life, and navigating a complicated therapeutic environment. An Uncertain Future. Patients...
MedPage Today
Does Poor Air Quality Send More Kids With Autism to the Hospital?
Air pollution was linked with a higher risk for hospital admission for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a South Korean study found. Multiple forms of air pollution were associated with increased hospitalization for ASD, according to Yun-Chul Hong, MD, PhD, of the Seoul National University College of Medicine, and colleagues:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
How to Properly Counsel Patients Post-Roe
For 2 years I counseled patients seeking abortion care at a local independent clinic in Kentucky. It was an honor to help connect patients with the care they needed to achieve their goals for if, when, or how to grow their family. For some of our patients, they only ever told those of us who worked at the clinic about their abortion, so the counseling experience created a unique space to share their stories. For many, this was incredibly soothing.
MedPage Today
Comorbidities May Stall Diagnosis of PTSD in the General Population
NEW ORLEANS -- Patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are often treated for symptoms of the condition before ever receiving a formal diagnosis, according to a retrospective analysis of U.S. commercial claims data. In the 6 months prior to PTSD diagnosis, patients often experienced multiple PTSD-related symptoms, such as mental,...
MedPage Today
Rexulti Calms Alzheimer's Dementia-Related Agitation
NEW ORLEANS -- Brexpiprazole (Rexulti) helped ease agitation in people with Alzheimer's dementia, according to a phase III study. Over the course of the 12-week trial, patients on either a 2-mg or 3-mg daily dose of the atypical antipsychotic saw a significant improvement in total Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) score versus placebo (treatment difference of -5.32, 95% CI -8.77 to -1.87, P=0.0026), reported George T. Grossberg, MD, of St. Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Depression Treatment Failure Burdens Patients' Life and Wallets
NEW ORLEANS -- Depressed patients with prior treatment failure often face high medical costs and poor quality of life, a new survey suggested. Of 10,710 adults with self-reported major depressive disorder (MDD) who participated in the 2019 National Health and Wellness Survey, 1,077 said they experienced treatment failure requiring them to try new medications as a result of non-responsiveness, Larry Culpepper, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues reported at Psych Congress 2022.
MedPage Today
Famine and CVD; Another TEER Device Approved; Medical Misinformation on YouTube?
Approximately 6 months after COVID vaccine-related myocarditis, follow-up MRI scans suggest some recovery in left ventricular ejection fraction and decline in late gadolinium enhancement. (JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging) Around the world, diet quality improved modestly from 1990 to 2018, as assessed by the Alternative Healthy Eating Index, Dietary Approaches to Stop...
MedPage Today
Closing Colorectal Cancer Screening Gaps With FIT Initiative
SAN DIEGO -- An emphasis on fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) as a screening strategy for colorectal cancer allowed a Veterans Administration (VA) hospital to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic screening levels and enabled staff to address a screening backlog dating to the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to research presented here.
MedPage Today
Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms
BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
MedPage Today
CDC: Kids With Sickle Cell Anemia Not Getting Needed Screening, Treatment
ATLANTA -- A large proportion of children with sickle cell anemia (SCA) are not receiving transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) screening to prevent strokes from the disease, or recommended treatment with hydroxyurea, according to a CDC Vital Signs report released Tuesday. "This report points out less than half of children 2...
Comments / 0