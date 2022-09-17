Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Boulder County coroner identifies 3 people killed in midair plane collision Saturday
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the three people killed Saturday when two small airplanes collided midair near Longmont and then crashed. The collision happened just before 9 a.m. between a single-engine Cessna 172, carrying a student pilot and a flight instructor, and a Sonex Xenos, a motorized glider carrying one person.
Many Colorado counties have no mental health team to respond to 911 crisis calls even though the state offers funding
More than half of Colorado counties lack a “co-responder” program in which a mental health professional joins law enforcement on police calls, including Clear Creek County where local officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man as he sat in his car. The death of Christian Glass in the...
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
Denver Startup Week highlights underrepresented founders while looking for the next big thing
During the opening event of Denver Startup Week, Makisha Boothe, founder of Sistahbiz Global Network, shared one thing she had in common with Ben Wright, founder of Velocity Global, which raised $400 million in its latest investment round. They both descended from entrepreneurs. “My great-great-great-grandfather responded to an ad in...
Opinion: Jeffco Schools are headed for a fiscal cliff
Across the nation, many school districts are being engulfed by a complex crisis, one that includes stagnant academic results (made worse by COVID-19 learning losses), falling enrollment and revenue, rising salary and benefits costs, schoolbuilding underutilization/overcapacity, and the imminent end of billions in federal pandemic aid. Los Angeles Schools Superintendent...
How a Denver-based singer is trying to connect new audiences to opera
Leah Podzimek, a Denver-based opera singer who is forging unique partnerships with other artists to create one-of-a-kind aural interactions that blend, for example, sculpture with operatic storytelling, says “opera is for everyone.”. “Society has gotten more and more, what’s the word I’m looking for, distracted. So it can be...
