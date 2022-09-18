ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump over an investigation into whether he sex-trafficked a 17-year-old, WaPo reports

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Heidi Smith
3d ago

This guy is such a loser! Why is someone like this allowed to even be in Congress? Because the Republicans are hypocrites! Someday they will all have to meet their maker!

Sam
3d ago

Really? Is this a surprise to any sane person the is absolutely not. Criminals tend to interact with other criminals and create favors like what don the con artist trump has been producing every sense he entered the political seen. Criminal enterprise.

Brett Davidson
3d ago

It's funny how you would ask for a pardon for a crime you didn't commit super weird? Allegedly. This guy belongs behind bars!

