Republic, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

republictigersports.com

Softball District Schedule Set

The schedule for Class 5 District 5 softball is set. Games will be played at Springfield Central. (Their field is near the Cooper Soccer/Tennis complex.) Quarterfinals will be played October 11 at 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00. Semifinals are scheduled for October 12 at 4:30 and 6:30. The championship game...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Republic’s Bats Cool Off in Loss to Kickapoo

Kickapoo’s Allison Scott cooled off the red-hot Republic lineup as Kickapoo beat Republic Monday night, 5-1. Scott struck out 12 batters and seven innings to earn the win. Republic has scored 37 runs in two games Saturday against Jackson and Poplar Bluff, but those 37 runs covered up some deficiencies in pitching and defense. The pitching and defense was better Monday night, but the bats went silent.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Howard, Wells Stand Out in Singles Play at Home Tourney

Jasmine Howard defended Republic’s tennis courts Friday when she won the top flight in singles play at the Republic Tournament. Izzy Wells finished second in the #2 singles flight. Their finishes were the highlight among Republic players in the field. The Lady Tigers finished fourth out of nine teams....
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Purcell and Troester Lead Republic XC at Stampede

Junior Brady Purcell and Sophomore Gracie Troester were the top two finishers for Republic at one of the biggest cross country meets of the year, the Missouri Southern Stampede. Troester finished 26th overall in the girls race with a time of 19:53.65. Purcell was 41st in the boys race with a time of 16:32.99.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Confessions of a teenage idiot

I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
JOPLIN, MO

