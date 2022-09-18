Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
republictigersports.com
Softball District Schedule Set
The schedule for Class 5 District 5 softball is set. Games will be played at Springfield Central. (Their field is near the Cooper Soccer/Tennis complex.) Quarterfinals will be played October 11 at 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00. Semifinals are scheduled for October 12 at 4:30 and 6:30. The championship game...
republictigersports.com
republictigersports.com
Republic’s Bats Cool Off in Loss to Kickapoo
Kickapoo’s Allison Scott cooled off the red-hot Republic lineup as Kickapoo beat Republic Monday night, 5-1. Scott struck out 12 batters and seven innings to earn the win. Republic has scored 37 runs in two games Saturday against Jackson and Poplar Bluff, but those 37 runs covered up some deficiencies in pitching and defense. The pitching and defense was better Monday night, but the bats went silent.
republictigersports.com
Howard, Wells Stand Out in Singles Play at Home Tourney
Jasmine Howard defended Republic’s tennis courts Friday when she won the top flight in singles play at the Republic Tournament. Izzy Wells finished second in the #2 singles flight. Their finishes were the highlight among Republic players in the field. The Lady Tigers finished fourth out of nine teams....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
republictigersports.com
Photos: Freshman Football vs Neosho
The Republic freshman football team improved to 4-0 with a 44-25 win over Neosho.
republictigersports.com
Purcell and Troester Lead Republic XC at Stampede
Junior Brady Purcell and Sophomore Gracie Troester were the top two finishers for Republic at one of the biggest cross country meets of the year, the Missouri Southern Stampede. Troester finished 26th overall in the girls race with a time of 19:53.65. Purcell was 41st in the boys race with a time of 16:32.99.
republictigersports.com
Photos – 7th Grade Football vs Webb City
7th Grade Football vs Webb City (September 20, 2022)
Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
MISSOURI – Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women. According to the Department of the Interior and the United States Geological Survey, the following Missouri sites with new names include…
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yes, There’s a Real Vampire Killing Kit You Can See in Missouri
You never know when you'll run into a vampire in Missouri. That's why it's a good thing that there's a real vampire killing kit to protect you against the forces of darkness that you can road trip and see. What's in a real vampire killing kit (the Missouri version)?. If...
The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
sgfcitizen.org
What will it take to keep teachers in Missouri classrooms? Commission chaired by Springfield ‘trucking guy’ has ideas
On Sept. 12, a commission tasked with addressing the state’s teacher shortage completed their final meeting and compiled a draft of nine ways that changes to Missouri policy could improve teacher retention and recruitment. At the top of the list is an immediate need to lock in better starting...
Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
Comments / 0