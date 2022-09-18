ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Captures 3-0 Shut Out Win Over #11 Missouri State

Tulsa's 22nd-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-0 win over 11th-ranked Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield, Mo. The Golden Hurricane moved to 4-1-1 on the season, while the Bears fell to 4-1-2 overall. "We had to play very well today...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

GAME NOTES: THE OLE MISS GAME

TULSA (2-1, 0-0 AAC) vs. OLE MISS (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 pm (CT) Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford, Miss. Career Record: 40-47 (7 years) Career Record: 79-42 (11 years) UM Record: 18-8 (3 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

WATCH TULSA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCE

TULSA, Okla. –– — University of Tulsa Head Football CoachPhilip Montgomery met the media on Tuesday to discuss last Saturday's win over Jacksonville State and preview this week's match-up against the No. 13/16-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Watch HERE. The Tulsa -Ole Miss kickoff is slated for 3...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

IRVING, Texas –– For the third straight week, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin has been recognized by the American Athletic Conference with a weekly honor. Brin was selected to the AAC's weekly football honor roll for the second time. A week ago, he was named the AAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson Makes Ray’s 8 List

AUGUSTA, Ga. –– The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Ray's 8 for week 3 games today and Tulsa Golden Hurricane punter Lachlan Wilson made the list. The list of Ray's 8 punters eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week 2 games are: Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Mason Hunt (Southern Miss) Michael Turk (Oklahoma), Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M), Peter Moore (Virginia Tech), Tory Taylor (Iowa) and Tulsa's Wilson.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Oral Roberts, 1-0

The Tulsa women's soccer team put together a 1-0 shutout over crosstown riavl Oral Roberts on Sunday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-3-1 on the season, while the Golden Eagles fell to 5-4-1 overall. "Playing Oral Roberts is like having another conference...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Montgomery Radio Show Airs Tonight at 16th & Harvard RibCrib

TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show with the Tulsa head coach takes place tonight night, 7-8 p.m., live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. The show airs on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named The American Offensive Player of the Week; Tatum Sanders Tabbed as Rookie of the Week

Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick and Tatum Sanders were named as the American Athletic Conference Offensive and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced today by the league's office. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
ocolly.com

Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Accused Of Murder In Alabama Arrested In Tulsa

Tulsa's U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a murder suspect from Alabama. According to authorities, Lewis Barnett is accused of shooting and killing a man on Sunday, September 11th in Montgomery, Alabama and dumping the victim's body in the marsh. U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested Barnett...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK

