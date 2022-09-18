Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Captures 3-0 Shut Out Win Over #11 Missouri State
Tulsa's 22nd-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-0 win over 11th-ranked Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield, Mo. The Golden Hurricane moved to 4-1-1 on the season, while the Bears fell to 4-1-2 overall. "We had to play very well today...
tulsahurricane.com
GAME NOTES: THE OLE MISS GAME
TULSA (2-1, 0-0 AAC) vs. OLE MISS (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 pm (CT) Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford, Miss. Career Record: 40-47 (7 years) Career Record: 79-42 (11 years) UM Record: 18-8 (3 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of...
tulsahurricane.com
WATCH TULSA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCE
TULSA, Okla. –– — University of Tulsa Head Football CoachPhilip Montgomery met the media on Tuesday to discuss last Saturday's win over Jacksonville State and preview this week's match-up against the No. 13/16-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Watch HERE. The Tulsa -Ole Miss kickoff is slated for 3...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– For the third straight week, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin has been recognized by the American Athletic Conference with a weekly honor. Brin was selected to the AAC's weekly football honor roll for the second time. A week ago, he was named the AAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson Makes Ray’s 8 List
AUGUSTA, Ga. –– The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Ray's 8 for week 3 games today and Tulsa Golden Hurricane punter Lachlan Wilson made the list. The list of Ray's 8 punters eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week 2 games are: Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Mason Hunt (Southern Miss) Michael Turk (Oklahoma), Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M), Peter Moore (Virginia Tech), Tory Taylor (Iowa) and Tulsa's Wilson.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Oral Roberts, 1-0
The Tulsa women's soccer team put together a 1-0 shutout over crosstown riavl Oral Roberts on Sunday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-3-1 on the season, while the Golden Eagles fell to 5-4-1 overall. "Playing Oral Roberts is like having another conference...
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Tonight at 16th & Harvard RibCrib
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show with the Tulsa head coach takes place tonight night, 7-8 p.m., live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. The show airs on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named The American Offensive Player of the Week; Tatum Sanders Tabbed as Rookie of the Week
Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick and Tatum Sanders were named as the American Athletic Conference Offensive and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced today by the league's office. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner...
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Report goes inside Oklahoma eviction courtrooms
From geographic inequalities, to lack of due process, Hines said the system and the people who run it are overburdened.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
Man Accused Of Murder In Alabama Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa's U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a murder suspect from Alabama. According to authorities, Lewis Barnett is accused of shooting and killing a man on Sunday, September 11th in Montgomery, Alabama and dumping the victim's body in the marsh. U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) arrested Barnett...
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
Juvenile suspects fleeing BAPD crashes into woman’s van
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Samantha Short was driving home from a class on a Saturday night on East 61st Street and County Line Road. She slowed down to pull into her neighborhood when a vehicle suddenly collided with the back of her van. The vehicle also struck the front of another car head-on at the same time.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
